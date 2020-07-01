Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mali's president resigns after armed mutiny

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Mali's president resigns after armed mutiny

Mali's president resigns after armed mutiny

“I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power,” Keita said.

“I have decided to step down from office.”


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mali Mali Landlocked country in West Africa

Mali military coup a ‘security dilemma for international community’ [Video]

Mali military coup a ‘security dilemma for international community’

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:24Published

Mali coup leaders vow to hold elections as history repeats itself

 President resigns after being detained by mutinous troops, 8 years after a very similar crisis left room for Islamic extremists to flourish.
CBS News
Mali's Keita resigns as president after military mutiny [Video]

Mali's Keita resigns as president after military mutiny

Move comes hours after mutinying soldiers detained the president, but it is unclear who will govern in Keita's absence.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:41Published

Mali president resigns and dissolves parliament

 Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation on state television, hours after mutinous soldiers fired shots into the air outside his..
WorldNews

Naby Keïta Naby Keïta Guinean association football player

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign [Video]

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Mali coup: President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigns and dissolves parliament after armed mutiny

International community fears potentially destabilising effect on entire region
Independent - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup [Video]

Mali president, prime minister arrested in apparent coup

Pictures on social media are said to show two cars carrying President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 11:15Published
Macron says new tactics 'shifted the dynamic' in Sahel fight [Video]

Macron says new tactics 'shifted the dynamic' in Sahel fight

Leaders from G5 Sahel bloc of nations and French president meet in Nouakchott to discuss campaign against armed groups.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published