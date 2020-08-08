Cuba Gooding, Jr. accused of r*pe in new lawsuit

Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s reputation has taken another big hit after the embattled actor was accused of twice r*ping a woman in a 2013 hotel encounter.

Sporting a Black Lives Matter face mask, Cuba Gooding Jr showed up at a New York City court on Thursday to hear lawyers argue over what restrictions to place on..

Cuba Gooding Junior's lawyer denied motion to question accuser about breast size The Jerry Maguire star has pleased not guilty to six misdemeanour charges of forcible touching and s*xual assault, with allegations suggesting he violated three women.

Cuba Gooding Jr. allegedly coerced a woman to his hotel room and raped her before falling asleep and allowing her to escape ... this according to an explosive..

A woman says Mr. Gooding raped her twice after coaxing her to his hotel room in New York in 2013. His lawyer says the accusations are false.

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel...