Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cuba Gooding, Jr. accused of r*pe in new lawsuit

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Cuba Gooding, Jr. accused of r*pe in new lawsuit

Cuba Gooding, Jr. accused of r*pe in new lawsuit

Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s reputation has taken another big hit after the embattled actor was accused of twice r*ping a woman in a 2013 hotel encounter.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Cuba Gooding Jr. Cuba Gooding Jr. American actor

Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused of Rape in Civil Suit as He Awaits Groping Trial

 A woman says Mr. Gooding raped her twice after coaxing her to his hotel room in New York in 2013. His lawyer says the accusations are false.
NYTimes.com

Cuba Gooding Jr. Sued for Allegedly Raping Woman in Hotel in 2013

 Cuba Gooding Jr. allegedly coerced a woman to his hotel room and raped her before falling asleep and allowing her to escape ... this according to an explosive..
TMZ.com
Cuba Gooding Junior's lawyer denied motion to question accuser about breast size [Video]

Cuba Gooding Junior's lawyer denied motion to question accuser about breast size

The Jerry Maguire star has pleased not guilty to six misdemeanour charges of forcible touching and s*xual assault, with allegations suggesting he violated three women.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Cuba Gooding Jr wears Black Lives Matter mask to court

 Sporting a Black Lives Matter face mask, Cuba Gooding Jr showed up at a New York City court on Thursday to hear lawyers argue over what restrictions to place on..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr accused of 2013 rape in lawsuit filed by unnamed woman

Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr has been accused of raping a woman twice in a New York City hotel...
Japan Today - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cuba Gooding Jr. In Court For Pre-Trial Hearing In Groping Case [Video]

Cuba Gooding Jr. In Court For Pre-Trial Hearing In Groping Case

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was back in a Manhattan court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing in a sexual misconduct case that has been delayed due to the pandemic.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Buffalo Diocese priest abused boy in 2009, lawsuit states [Video]

Buffalo Diocese priest abused boy in 2009, lawsuit states

It’s the most recent case of alleged pedophilia in the Buffalo Diocese on record and it involves Fr. Lynn Shumway, a Grand Island pastor who allegedly abused a child in 2009.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:00Published
Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit [Video]

Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation Lawsuit

President Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published