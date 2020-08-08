Cuba Gooding, Jr. accused of r*pe in new lawsuit
Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s reputation has taken another big hit after the embattled actor was accused of twice r*ping a woman in a 2013 hotel encounter.
Cuba Gooding Junior's lawyer denied motion to question accuser about breast sizeThe Jerry Maguire star has pleased not guilty to six misdemeanour charges of forcible touching and s*xual assault, with allegations suggesting he violated three women.
Cuba Gooding Jr. In Court For Pre-Trial Hearing In Groping CaseActor Cuba Gooding Jr. was back in a Manhattan court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing in a sexual misconduct case that has been delayed due to the pandemic.
Buffalo Diocese priest abused boy in 2009, lawsuit statesIt’s the most recent case of alleged pedophilia in the Buffalo Diocese on record and it involves Fr. Lynn Shumway, a Grand Island pastor who allegedly abused a child in 2009.
Judge Rules E. Jean Carroll Can Get Trump's DNA As Part Of Defamation LawsuitPresident Donald Trump won't be able to delay proceedings in a defamation lawsuit filed against him by E. Jean Carroll. The move by a New York state Supreme Court judge on Thursday allows the longtime..