Paris Hilton to share secret childhood trauma in new documentary
Paris Hilton will reveal a previously undisclosed traumatic childhood experience in an upcoming documentary.
Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary releaseParis Hilton is "nervous" for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail "personal and traumatic experiences".
Paris Hilton confirms new designs for clothing lineParis Hilton is working on "new designs" for her clothing line, which she says will include jewelry, shoes, handbags, and sunglasses.
Paris Hilton's childhood traumaParis Hilton still has "nightmares" about a childhood trauma she experienced.
