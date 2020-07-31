Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published
No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows

No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows

No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) Mark Meadows (North Carolina politician) 29th White House Chief of Staff

White House committed to backing US Post Office

 The White House is committed to backing the U.S. Post Office, President Trump's Chief of Staff said Saturday. Mark Meadows was addressing reporters as Democrats..
USATODAY.com

White House concedes Kamala Harris is eligible to be vice president

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Senator Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, rejecting a false and racist..
New Zealand Herald
Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks [Video]

Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks

[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published
Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end [Video]

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published

Air Force One Air Force One Air traffic control call sign of any US Air Force aircraft carrying the president of the US

‘She’s voting for Biden’: Awkward video shows Trump repeatedly trying to hold Melania’s hand

 The Independent employs reporters around the world to bring you truly independent journalism. To support us, please consider a contribution. US first lady..
WorldNews
Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok? [Video]

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok?

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The allegation has not been substantiated. Despite increasing federal scrutiny, Microsoft is in talks to buy the app, purportedly valued at $100 billion.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump Cancels China Talks, Raising Questions About Trade Deal

President Donald Trump said he called off last weekend's trade talks with China, raising questions...
Newsmax - Published

News24.com | WATCH | No new US-China trade talks scheduled, says White House chief of staff

No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two...
News24 - Published

Jordan- China says it has agreed to hold trade talks with the US

(MENAFN - Jordan News Agency) Amman, August 20 (Petra)-- China and the United States have agreed to...
MENAFN.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

U.S., China agree to trade talks [Video]

U.S., China agree to trade talks

China and the United States have agreed to hold trade talks "in the coming days" to evaluate the progress of their Phase 1 trade deal six months after it took effect in February, the Chinese commerce..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
Dog rescued from China’s meat trade finds a loving home [Video]

Dog rescued from China’s meat trade finds a loving home

This sweet dog who was destined for the meat trade in China has a remarkable story of survival to tell.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 02:01Published
Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments [Video]

Amid China tension, India & Japan talk business as Delhi seeks investments

Union minister Piyush Goyal spoke at the Invest India Exclusive Investment Forum - Japan Edition on Thursday, seeking to boost trade ties between Delhi and Tokyo. He said that together, the two nations..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:30Published