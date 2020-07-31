No new U.S.-China trade talks scheduled: Meadows

No new high-level trade talks have been scheduled between the United States and China but the two sides remain in touch about implementing a Phase 1 deal, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

Will Trump Carry Out His Threat To Ban TikTok? President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday evening that he plans to ban TikTok. The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration believes the app is funneling user data to the Chinese government. The allegation has not been substantiated. Despite increasing federal scrutiny, Microsoft is in talks to buy the app, purportedly valued at $100 billion.

US first lady..

Air Force One Air traffic control call sign of any US Air Force aircraft carrying the president of the US

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end [NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks [NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Senator Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, rejecting a false and racist..

The White House is committed to backing the U.S. Post Office, President Trump's Chief of Staff said Saturday. Mark Meadows was addressing reporters as Democrats..

