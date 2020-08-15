A 5-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu, south India, has attempted to set a world record after she shot 111 arrows while hanging upside down.

Indian 5-year-old attempts world record after shooting 111 arrows while hanging upside down

A 5-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu, south India, has attempted to set a world record after she shot 111 arrows while hanging upside down.

Footage shows Sanjana suspended with ropes from a 20-foot tall tower while she attempts to fire arrows at a target 26 metres away.

She is coached by Dr Shihan Hussaini, a level-three archery coach from World Archery and the general secretary of The archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT).

Her father, Prem, stated that she will be trained and will participate in the Olympics in 2032 and win multiple gold medals for the country.

A panel of judges monitored the event and recorded the proceedings which were sent to the Guinness World Book of Records for validation.

No spectators were allowed to witness the event owing to COVID-19 pandemic across the world.