Amanda Seyfried credits living on a farm for strengthening her marriage

Hillary Clinton urges voters to prevent Trump from 'stealing way to victory'



Hillary Clinton has called on Democrat voters to turn out in “overwhelming”numbers for the November election, to ensure Donald Trump does not “sneak orsteal his way to victory”. Addressing the Democratic National Convention onWednesday from her home in Chappaqua, New York, Ms Clinton said she had spokento a number of Americans who wished they had voted in the last election, orvoted differently.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58 Published on January 1, 1970