Amanda Seyfried credits living on a farm for strengthening her marriage

A federal judge on Thursday cleared the way for New York state prosecutors who want to see US President Donald Trump's accounting records. CNN reports Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance's office wants access to them for use in a grand jury investigation. US District Judge Victor Marrero's ruling follows a Supreme Court decision that shot down Trump's claim of presidential immunity from such an inquiry.
Hillary Clinton has called on Democrat voters to turn out in “overwhelming”numbers for the November election, to ensure Donald Trump does not “sneak orsteal his way to victory”. Addressing the Democratic National Convention onWednesday from her home in Chappaqua, New York, Ms Clinton said she had spokento a number of Americans who wished they had voted in the last election, orvoted differently.
