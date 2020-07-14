Fire Engulfs Grand Prairie Manufacturing Plant



Related videos from verified sources Kitty Likes to Play Fetch



Occurred on May 26, 2020 / Grand Prairie, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "My cat Norton on brought me his favorite puffball. He loves it when I throw the ball so he can get it and bring it back to me... Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago Grand Prairie ISD To Rename Robert E. Lee Elementary For Longtime Educator Delmas Morton



Delmas Morton served the schoolchildren of Grand Prairie ISD for more than 40 years as a teacher and principal. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:26 Published on July 14, 2020 13-Year-Old Boy Behind Wheel In Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash In Grand Prairie



Police said the 13-year-old was driving westbound on the frontage road and did not see the people and struck all five of them. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:39 Published on July 14, 2020