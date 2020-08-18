Joe Biden nominated by Democratic party as their presidential candidate against Trump| Oneindia News

Global  
 

Joe Biden nominated by Democratic party as their presidential candidate against Trump

The Democratic Party nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate for the November election, making his challenge to incumbent President Donald Trump.

He tweeted to say It is the honor of my life to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States of America.

The nomination came on the second day of the Democratic National Convention which saw a line-up of past and present Democratic leaders and speakers who supported Biden’s candidature.


