Clark Gregg files divorce papers to end Jennifer Grey marriage

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Star Clark Gregg has given up on his 19-year marriage to Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey after filing for divorce.


