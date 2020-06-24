Transport Committee chairman says 'lessons really need to be learned' from Stonehaven crash

Conservative MP Huw Merriman, chairman of the Commons Transport SelectCommittee, said “lessons really need to be learned” about using trains in badweather.
Speaking after the minute’s silence at London’s Waterloo Station, hetold the PA news agency: “We have looked, over my five years, at rail safety,and I’m very conscious that we have one of the safest railways in Europe.
"ButI’m also of the view that we mustn’t rest on our laurels, and there’s alwaysmore that can be done.
“I think lessons really need to be learned about usingthe trains when the weather just isn’t suitable."
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the Transport Select Committee today that he is considering commissioning a memorial to the 54 transport workers who have died from coronavirus.
Married former Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke is facing the “very realpossibility” of jail after being convicted of sexually assaulting two women innear-identical circumstances. The jury at Southwark Crown Court dismissed the49-year-old’s claims his accusers were lying, instead believing victims whogave tearful evidence during a three-and-a-half week trial. Elphicke, a formerlawyer who admitted lying to police, his wife and party bosses when theallegations were first put to him, was MP for Dover between 2010 and 2019.Judge Mrs Justice Whipple released Elphicke on bail to be sentenced inSeptember.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist.
Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith says the government's Huawei ban is the right thing to do, but there are problems within the Oliver Dowden's statement that need to be addressed.
A minute's silence to honour the three people who died in the Stonehaven traincrash has been observed at stations across the UK. Driver Brett McCullough,45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, diedwhen the 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train derailed on WednesdayAugust 12. Train stations fell silent at 9.43am on Wednesday, exactly one weekafter the derailment was reported.
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has joined politicians, transport officials and the public during a minute's silence at Edinburgh Waverley station to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train derailment.
A minute's silence has been held at Aberdeen railway station for the three victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. The families of the victims, along with local politicians and representatives from the emergency services, laid wreaths in their memory before observing the silence.
A London-based student says she feels "overwhelmed", "grateful" and "blessed" after receiving a £23,000 donation from US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift which will allow her to study maths at the University of Warwick. 18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.
The opening of Crossrail has been delayed again until the “first half of2022”, the company building the railway has said. The railway, from Berkshireto Essex via central London, was originally expected to open fully in December2018, but repeated delays have pushed it back. In a statement on Friday,Crossrail said: “The board’s latest assessment, based on the best availableprogramme information right now, is that the central section betweenPaddington and Abbey Wood will be ready to open in the first half of 2022.”The new date comes after the team behind the project said last month that theroute would not meet its then-summer 2021 target opening.
