At Least 20 States Are Suing the USPS Over Possible Mail Delays Before Election

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public servants and accused him of 'weaponizing' the Justice Department.