At Least 20 States Are Suing the USPS Over Possible Mail Delays Before Election

On Tuesday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that Postal Service changes will be put on hold until after the election on November 3rd.


Louis DeJoy

U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi [Video]

U.S. Postal Service 'not a business' -Pelosi

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday that mail service changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy were "an obstruction of our democracy."

Postmaster general suspends USPS changes until after 2020 election

 Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced that he will suspend his widely criticized cost-cutting measures, including removing mailboxes and hundreds of mail..
Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts [Video]

Trump's postmaster general pauses service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended all mail service changes until after the November election, bowing to an outcry by Democrats that the moves appeared to be an attempt to boost President Donald Trump's re-election chances. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

United States Postal Service

US Postal Service: Democrats to press with bill despite U-turn on cutbacks

 They will still fight for funding, despite cutbacks - decried as election interference - being dropped.
CBS Evening News, August 18, 2020

 Postmaster general suspends USPS changes until after 2020 election; America marks 100 years of voting rights for women.
Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS [Video]

Sally Yates: Trump trying to 'sabotage' USPS

Sally Yates, who was fired by President Donald Trump after just days on the job as his acting Attorney General, lambasted Trump at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday for targeting public servants and accused him of 'weaponizing' the Justice Department.

State attorneys general sue Trump administration over USPS changes

 "I will not let my foot off the gas so long as the postal officials continue to violate the law through the procedural steps that are here," said Pennsylvania..
Bill Clinton lays into Donald Trump during convention speech [Video]

Bill Clinton lays into Donald Trump during convention speech

Former US president Bill Clinton lays into President Donald Trump during aspeech to the Democratic National Convention. Mr Clinton said: “Donald Trumpsays we’re leading the world. Well, we are the..

USPS Changes course [Video]

USPS Changes course

Postal service delays spark fear

Colorado Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Against USPS Over Operational Cuts [Video]

Colorado Joins Multi-State Lawsuit Against USPS Over Operational Cuts

Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Colorado has joined nearly two dozen other states in a federal lawsuit challenging dramatic cuts at the United States Postal Service. Those cuts, state leaders..

