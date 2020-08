A New Museum Experience: Safety Steps to Keep Visitors Safe

Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Duration: 01:59s - Published 4 days ago

Many cultural institutions remain closed because of COVID-19 that includes thousands of museums around the country, but as Maya Rodriguez tells us some are now taking steps to reopen their doors with noticeable changes.

MANY MUSEUMS AROUND THE U-S ARESTILL CLOSED THANKS TO THE COVIDCRISIS.MAYA RODRIGUEZ SHOWS US HOW SOMEARE NOW TAKING STEPS TO REOPENTHEIRDOORS WITH SOME NOTICABLECHANGES.FROM CHINA.

TO EGYPT.

ANDBEYOND.

THE HALLS OF HISTORYSPAN THE GLOBE.BUT IT'S BEEN LONESOME LATELY INTHOSE HALLS.

AT SOME OF THE35-THOUSAND MUSEUMS ACROSS THECOUNTRY.) MELISSA SMITH, PENN MUSEUMCEO: "WE, OF COURSE, WANTED TOREOPEN AS SOON AS WE COULD ANDSAFE A MANNER AS WE COULD."MELISSA SMITH IS C-E-O OF THEPENN MUSEUM IN PHILADELPHIA.IT'S ONE OF THE FEW MAJORMUSEUMS. TO RECENTLY REOPEN TOVISITORS.

AFTER CORONAVIRUSRESTRICTIONS FORCED THEM TOCLOSE THEIR DOORS.

FOR MONTHS.) MELISSA SMITH, PENN MUSEUMCEO: "FOR THE MOST PART, IT'SBUSINESS AS USUAL WITH OUREXHIBITS.BUT FIRST A TASK FORCE OF 35MUSEUM EMPLOYEES.

NEEDED TOFIGURE OUT WHAT CHANGESMIGHT BE NEEDED.) MELISSA SMITH, PENN MUSEUMCEO: "WE HAD TO LOOK AT A NUMBEROF THINGS."INCLUDING MAKING MASKS.

AMUST.PLACING HAND SANITIZING STATIONSTHROUGHOUT THE MUSEUM.INTALLING CLEAR PARTITIONS TOPROTECT STAFF.

WHO INTERACT WITHVISITORS.MARKING OFF BENCHES.

SO PEOPLECAN SIT.

SOCIALLY DISTANCED.AND LINING THE STAIRS AND FLOORSWITH ARROWS.

CAREFULLYCHOREOGRAPHING HOWVISITORS MOVE THROUGH THEEXHIBITS.) SOHEIL ESHGHI, MUSEUM VISITOR:"THEY ASKED US TO FOLLOW THEARROWS AND IT KIND OF WAS ADIFFERENTMUSEUM EXPERIENCE, BUT ALSO ITHINK VERY HELPFUL, JUST BECAUSEI GUESS THAT THERE WASN'T ANYCONFUSION."BUT THERE'S MORE.MAYA RODRIGUEZ, REPORTING: "SOMEOF THE EXHIBITS AROUND THEMUSEUM HAVETOUCHSCREENS, SO VISITORS CANDIG A LITTLE DEEPER AND LEARNMORE.

THE MUSEUM IS GIVING OUTA STYLUS TO VISITORS, SO THEYCAN TOUCH THE TOUCHSCREEN -SAFELY."VISITORS SAY THEY DON'T MIND THECHANGES.

AND ARE JUST HAPPY FORTHE CHANCE TO COME BACK.) CAMILLE LAWHEAD, MUSEUMVISITOR: "I THINK THAT'S ONE OFTHE THINGS THAT I'VE BEENMISSING THEMOST SINCE ALL THIS SHUTDOWNSTARTED HAPPENING."BUT ONE THAT VISITORS HERE ARENO LONGER MISSING.) "I LOVE THE MUSEUM."IN PHILADELPHIA, I'M MAYARODRIGUEZLIKE INTERNET MEMES AND BEER?

