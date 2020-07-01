Handling depression in young adults and children in isolation

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:50s - Published 8 hours ago

Isolation brought on by the pandemic, in addition to the upcoming school year, may cause an increase in the number of childhood depression cases specialists see.

NEW THIS MORNING -- THERE IS AGROWING NUMBER OF CHILDRENEXPERIENCING DEPRESSION...BROUGHT ON BY THE PANDEMIC.WCPO 9 NEWS REPORTER JASMINEMINOR IS LIVE TO EXPLAIN WHATTHESE DOCTORS ARE SEEING INTHEIR PATIENTS AND WHAT YOUCAN DO IF YOU HAVE A CHILD WHONEEDS HELP.JULIE, THESE SPECIALISTS TELLME THE IMPACT OF THE PANDEMICIS NOT JUST PHYSICAL, BUTMENTAL.

THE ISOLATION FROMTHIS PANDEMIC, WHICH COULDPOSSIBLY STAY THE SAME WITHTHE SCHOOL YEAR COMING UP, ISSKYROCKETING DEPRESSION, ANDTHEY SAY IT'S OUR CHILDRENTHAT ARE GETTING HIT THEHARDEST.TREATMENT HAS BEEN HARD DUE TOISOLATION."that the things that wetypically would tell kids oreven adults to do to managedepression, they weren't ableto do it." CARLA SEEMAN, ACLINICAL COUNSELOR WITHNORTHEAST PEDIATRICS SAYSNORMALLY SHE WOULD TELL HERPATIENTS TO SOCIALIZE -- GETOUT MORE.

BUT THEN QUARANTINEHAPPENED."We're asking a lot ofchildren who developmentallytheir task is actually toestablish relationships."ANDSHE SAYS THE DEPRESSION ISMOVING WITHIN IN THE ENTIREFAMILY - FROM KIDS TO PARENTS."I just know we aredefinitely going to see anincrease in everything, youknow, whether it's stress,anxiety, depression, suicide."NAT POP: áLINDER CENTERá"Our units have filled up.

Asof this morning.

We arecompletely full, and that'sunusual for us"DR. TRACYCUMMINGS AT THE LINDER CENTEROF HOPE SAYS FOR AWHILE THEISOLATION STOPPED PATIENTSFROM SEEKING TREATMENT."I think that's veryimportant for people to notdelay their care right now."SHE SAYS THEY GOT CREATIVEWITH PHONE AND VIDEO CHAT BUTWITH MORE TEENAGERS COMING IN,SHE SAYS NOW MORE THAN EVERPEOPLE HAVE TO TAKE CARE OFEACH OTHER.

SOT "I think wehave to have a bit of gracetowards each other, you know,a little empathy of whatsomeone else may beexperiencing in theirparticular householdTHINGS TO DO AT HOME IF YOURCHILD IS STRUGGLING WITHANXIETY OR DEPRESSION:7Increase physical activity(go outside) 7Get on a goodsleep schedule7Stay off ofscreens 7If you have to be ona screen, try to have some sitnext to you.BOTH NORTHEAST PEDIATRICS ANDTHE LINDER CENTER OF HOPE AREACCEPTING PATIENTS

REPORTINGLIVE, JASMINE MINOR, WCPO 9NEWS.