Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

The Republican and former Ohio Governor appeared at a literal crossroad to give his remarks.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John Kasich John Kasich American politician and former television host

Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

 Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..
CBS News

Michelle Obama, John Kasich, coronavirus: How Republicans reacted to night 1 of the DNC convention

 Republicans watching the Democratic National Convention were critical about Democratic claims about coronavirus, John Kasich and Michelle Obama.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Jill Biden: From teacher to possible US first lady

 Here's a look at what we know about the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
BBC News

Democrats cast wide night to undecided voters

 The Biden campaign continued to use both progressive and conservative voices during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, in an attempt to..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden officially nominated for president [Video]

Joe Biden officially nominated for president

Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:08Published

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Democratic National Convention: Every Republican who is voting for Joe Biden

 After two days of this convention, it's very obvious that the Democrats want to place an emphasis on the Republican figures who have endorsed Joe Biden over the..
New Zealand Herald

Michigan Lawmaker: Republicans have "seen their party leave them" in state

 Congresswoman Mari Manoogian spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. She joins Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the Democratic Party and how..
CBS News

Making room for Republicans at Democratic National Convention

 Several prominent Republicans are voicing their support for a man who is not the leader of their party.
CBS News

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Barack Obama drops annual summer music playlist [Video]

Barack Obama drops annual summer music playlist

The former president revealed the list of 53 songs on the first day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Ohio Ohio State in the Midwestern United States

Ohio police officer anonymously sues those who accused him of racist gesture

 A Cincinnati police officer has sued several people who have accused him of racist behavior in the wake of the protests earlier this summer.
 
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Kasich: 'Had to Search My Conscience' to Speak at Dem Convention

Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich recently said he "had to search my conscience" before...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Barack Obama's speech and what else to expect for Day 3 of the Democratic National Convention

Former President Barack Obama and Sen. Kamala Harris, former Vice President Joe Biden, headline Day 3...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.caFOXNews.com


Kasich and Sanders offer different views on Biden presidency

Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

jimbearNJ

BearNJ RT @jasonahart: John Kasich refused to endorse @tedcruz or @marcorubio to stop @realDonaldTrump in 2016, but now endorses @JoeBiden & @Kama… 2 hours ago

THOMPSONP1950

time to drain the billabong!! RT @Maximus_4EVR: First, John Kasich, then Cindy McCain. Now, warmonger Colin Powell, who helped get the US into Bush's illegal Iraq war,… 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Eye On The Day 8/19 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/19

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: Joe Biden formally became the Democrats’ presidential nominee, the Postmaster General is suspending widely criticized moves to save money at the USPS,..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:20Published
Joe Biden nominated by Democratic party as their presidential candidate against Trump| Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden nominated by Democratic party as their presidential candidate against Trump| Oneindia News

The Democratic Party nominated Joe Biden as their presidential candidate for the November election, making his challenge to incumbent President Donald Trump. He tweeted to say It is the honor of my..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published
AOC Fires Up The DNC [Video]

AOC Fires Up The DNC

In just one minute, progressive icon Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) fired up the DNC.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:52Published