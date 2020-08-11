John Kasich Endorses Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention

The Republican and former Ohio Governor appeared at a literal crossroad to give his remarks.

A Cincinnati police officer has sued several people who have accused him of racist behavior in the wake of the protests earlier this summer.

Barack Obama drops annual summer music playlist The former president revealed the list of 53 songs on the first day of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Several prominent Republicans are voicing their support for a man who is not the leader of their party.

Congresswoman Mari Manoogian spoke at the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. She joins Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the Democratic Party and how..

After two days of this convention, it's very obvious that the Democrats want to place an emphasis on the Republican figures who have endorsed Joe Biden over the..

Joe Biden officially nominated for president Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden for president on Tuesday, vowing his election would repair a pandemic-battered America. Gloria Tso reports.

The Biden campaign continued to use both progressive and conservative voices during the second night of the Democratic National Convention, in an attempt to..

Here's a look at what we know about the wife of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Republicans watching the Democratic National Convention were critical about Democratic claims about coronavirus, John Kasich and Michelle Obama.

Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, and Senator Bernie..

Democrats pushed a message of unity on the first night of the Democratic National Convention. Former...

Former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich recently said he "had to search my conscience" before...

time to drain the billabong!! RT @Maximus_4EVR : First, John Kasich, then Cindy McCain. Now, warmonger Colin Powell, who helped get the US into Bush's illegal Iraq war,… 7 hours ago

BearNJ RT @jasonahart : John Kasich refused to endorse @tedcruz or @marcorubio to stop @realDonaldTrump in 2016, but now endorses @JoeBiden & @Kama … 2 hours ago