Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flash floods submerge feet of famed giant Buddha statue after heavy rain

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Flash floods submerge feet of famed giant Buddha statue after heavy rain

Flash floods submerge feet of famed giant Buddha statue after heavy rain

Flash floods submerged the feet of southern China's Leshan Giant Buddha for the first time since 1949, after recent heavy rain.

In the video, shot in the city of Leshan in Sichuan Province on August 17, the water level of the river reached the feet of the 71-metre-tall Buddha statue.

According to reports, the water level increased again and it has already submerged the feet of the statue at around 10:00 am on August 18.

The video was provided by local media with permission.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Dramatic moment families are rescued after storm washed away road next to their homes [Video]

Dramatic moment families are rescued after storm washed away road next to their homes

This is the dramatic moment stranded residents were rescued using a rope when floods caused a road next to their home to collapse. The families were woken by heavy rain and flash floods in Las Pinas..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:58Published
BRO constructs 180-ft-long Bailey bridge in cloudburst-hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh [Video]

BRO constructs 180-ft-long Bailey bridge in cloudburst-hit Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed a 180-feet-long Bailey bridge in the cloudburst and landslide-hit Jauljibi sector of Pithoragarh district in Uttarakhand. The bridge will provide..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:09Published
Heavy rain causes flash floods on roads in northeastern Thailand [Video]

Heavy rain causes flash floods on roads in northeastern Thailand

Rainstorms hit northeastern Thailand causing flash floods today. Footage shows flooded roads during the rush hour traffic in Bueng Kan province. Cars were seen slowly driving along the submerged..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 05:49Published