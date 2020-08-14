Flash floods submerge feet of famed giant Buddha statue after heavy rain

Flash floods submerged the feet of southern China's Leshan Giant Buddha for the first time since 1949, after recent heavy rain.

In the video, shot in the city of Leshan in Sichuan Province on August 17, the water level of the river reached the feet of the 71-metre-tall Buddha statue.

According to reports, the water level increased again and it has already submerged the feet of the statue at around 10:00 am on August 18.

The video was provided by local media with permission.