ceiling statue moved

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 12 minutes ago

A celebration in lexington marking the 100 th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote... has been post-poned until tomorrow.

The ceremony for the unveiling and lighting of the "stand"... sculpture was supposed to be held tonight downtown at the corner of mill and vine... but because of the rain... it will now be held tomorrow night at eight.

According to mayor linda gorton ...the "stand"... statue recognizes the importance of women in the community.... and highlights the silhouettes of suffragists, ... who marched for women's right to vote still