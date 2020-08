Worried About Whales Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:40s - Published 5 days ago Worried About Whales Occurred on August 10, 2020 / Canada Info from Licensor: "My mother in law wanted to go fishing with myself and my father in law. We took her out when whales approached us she panicked and said some choice words." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Whales Breaches Near Boat in Castletownbere Harbour



Occurred on August 17, 2020 / IrelandInfo from Licensor: "I was out the previous day and took a video of humpback whales in Dunmanus Bay. I was going out again with 3 of my children and my girlfriend's.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:58 Published 2 days ago Ship Captain Thrown Overboard by Underwater Collision



Occurred on August 3, 2020 / Clonakilty Bay, IrelandInfo from Licensor: "We were fishing 3 miles off the southwest coast of Ireland when we were surrounded by a large pod of whales and dolphins. We.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago WEB EXTRA: Whales Swim Close To Surfers In Sydney



Watch the moment surfers in Sydney, Australia came within just a few feet of a whale mom and calf. Instagram user @whatifwefly_ shared the video Monday, saying it looked like the mom was protecting her.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:56 Published 3 weeks ago