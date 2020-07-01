Global  
 

Mali's president resigns after armed mutiny

Mali's president resigns after armed mutiny

Mali's president resigns after armed mutiny

“I wish no blood to be shed to keep me in power,” Keita said.

"I have decided to step down from office."


Military leaders in Mali say they will prepare for new elections, after forcing President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita out of power.

Mali coup: Military promises elections after ousting president

 President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta announced his resignation on Tuesday after being detained by soldiers.
Mali's president resigns, dissolves government after armed mutiny

Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced his resignation late Tuesday on state television,...
Move comes hours after mutinying soldiers detained the president, but it is unclear who will govern in Keita's absence.

Pictures on social media are said to show two cars carrying President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse.

Leaders from G5 Sahel bloc of nations and French president meet in Nouakchott to discuss campaign against armed groups.

