Protesters gather for 10th consecutive day in Belarus

Belarusians took to the streets and gathered in Minsk's Independence Square on August 18 to take part in the country's 10th continuous day of protest.

The country has been wrapped up in multiple protests in strikes in the wake of the contentious August 9 Presidential election results, which saw Alexander Lukashenko garner 80 per cent of the vote.

The international community have raised concerns over the legitimacy of the election.