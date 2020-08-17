Global  
 

VACAVILLE HOMES BURN: KPIX 5's Kiet Do reports from devastation along Vacaville's Pleasants Valley Rd

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:04s - Published
KPIX 5's Kiet Do reports from devastation along Vacaville's Pleasants Valley Rd

HOMES BURNING IN VACAVILLE: KPIX 5's Kiet Do reports from wildfire devastating neighborhoods in Vacaville [Video]

HOMES BURNING IN VACAVILLE: KPIX 5's Kiet Do reports from wildfire devastating neighborhoods in Vacaville

KPIX 5's Kiet Do reports from wildfire devastating neighborhoods in Vacaville

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:23Published
Storm Topples Trees Onto Sonoma County Homes [Video]

Storm Topples Trees Onto Sonoma County Homes

In Sonoma County, powerful storms took down trees which fell into home, narrowly missing those inside. Don Ford reports. (8/17/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:09Published
Marsh Creek Complex Fire Grows To Over 1,775 Acres; Advancing Flames Prompt New Evacuations [Video]

Marsh Creek Complex Fire Grows To Over 1,775 Acres; Advancing Flames Prompt New Evacuations

The out-of-control Marsh Creek complex Fire continued to advance Monday, triggering additional evacuations for people living in Sunol. Kiet Do reports. (8/17/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:07Published