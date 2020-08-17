VACAVILLE HOMES BURN: KPIX 5's Kiet Do reports from devastation along Vacaville's Pleasants Valley Rd

HOMES BURNING IN VACAVILLE: KPIX 5's Kiet Do reports from wildfire devastating neighborhoods in VacavilleKPIX 5's Kiet Do reports from wildfire devastating neighborhoods in Vacaville
Storm Topples Trees Onto Sonoma County HomesIn Sonoma County, powerful storms took down trees which fell into home, narrowly missing those inside. Don Ford reports. (8/17/20)
Marsh Creek Complex Fire Grows To Over 1,775 Acres; Advancing Flames Prompt New EvacuationsThe out-of-control Marsh Creek complex Fire continued to advance Monday, triggering additional evacuations for people living in Sunol. Kiet Do reports. (8/17/20)