Masked and Answered, Episode 25: Tia Mowry Shares Her Skincare and Wellness Routine

Video Credit: Marie Claire - Duration: 05:39s - Published
Tia Mowry has an "out of the box" tip for plumping and tightening skin, and the best part is it won't cost you a single cent.

And there's more advice where that came from!

Follow along as Tia reviews a face mask from Clinique and dishes on how she keeps her skin looking flawless and fabulous.

From the nourishing ingredients in the "beauty formula" by her supplement line Anser to why there's no better way to start the day than with Drake, find out all of her secrets for staying happy, healthy, and gorgeous.


