Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ellie Goulding flaunts impressive muscles in new selfie

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Ellie Goulding flaunts impressive muscles in new selfie

Ellie Goulding flaunts impressive muscles in new selfie

Ellie Goulding has displayed her muscular physique in a new selfie from her home gym.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Ellie Goulding flaunts impressive muscles in new selfie #EllieGoulding https://t.co/4ipRDIp13P 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ellie Goulding's relationship disasters [Video]

Ellie Goulding's relationship disasters

Ellie Goulding says many of her relationships in her twenties were a waste of time.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
Ellie Goulding's mother 'upset' by daughter's claims she 'threatened' her [Video]

Ellie Goulding's mother 'upset' by daughter's claims she 'threatened' her

Ellie Goulding's mother is "very, very upset" by the singer's claims she "threatened" her and insisted she has no idea what her daughter's remarks were about.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:45Published
24 Hours of Enjoying the Little Things With Ellie Goulding [Video]

24 Hours of Enjoying the Little Things With Ellie Goulding

What does a day in the life of Ellie Goulding look like during quarantine? It starts with bulletproof coffee (heavy on the turmeric) and includes a workout, an elaborate lunch made by her chef brother,..

Credit: VOGUE     Duration: 10:01Published