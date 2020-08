Veteran's Voice: Help with the Kline Veteran's Fund Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:37s - Published 4 minutes ago Veteran's Voice: Help with the Kline Veteran's Fund A roof over their heads is the mission of one local veteran. With the moratorium ending, he's now turning to the people of Las Vegas for help. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BUT - WITH THE EVICTIONMORATORIUM ENDING - HE'SNOW TURNING TO THE PEOPLE OFLAS VEGAS FOR HELP - INTHIS WEEK'S VETERAN'S VOICE -MEET THE VETERAN WHO'S MAKINGSURE THOSE WHO HAVE SERVED OURCOUNTRY - HAVE WHAT THEY NEEDTO SURVIVE(PKG) MORTON FRIEDLANDERSERVED HIS COUNTRYFOR 24 YEARS - BUT HE'S SERVEDHIS COMMUNITY EVEN LONGER -3:09:00 WELL I FEEL VERYTHE AIR FORCE IN 1951 ANDTRAVELED ALL OVER THE WORLD.HE SERVED IN VIETNAM, ANDEVENTUALLY RETIRED AS ALIEUTENANT COLONEL .12:29:38 JAPAN - KOREA, NEWZEALAND 2 YEARS IN GERMANY - 2YEARS IN FRANCE - BUT WHENYOU'VE BEEN TO AS MANY PLACESAS MORT HAS - 12:43:28 IT'SALL SO LONG AGO IT'S HARD TOREMEMBER.MORT NOW DEVOTES HIS TIME TOTHE KLINE VETERANS FUND - A LASVEGAS BASED NON PROFIT GIVINGFINANCIAL HELP TO THOUSANDS OFVETERANS IN THEVALLEY- KEEP A ROOF OVER THEIRHEAD.4:55:00 WE DO WHATEVER WE NEEDTO DO 4:40:00 WE HELP ASMANY AS 30 VETERANS A MONTH -JUST PAYING THEIR SECURITYDEPOSITS TO GET THEM INTOHOUSING - WHEN THEY GET INTROUBLE AND HAVE 5 MONTHS OFELECTRIC BILLS FACING THEM WEPICK THAT UP TOO.BUT COVID-19 IS STRAINING THEKLINEVETERANS FUND.TWO OF THEIR BIG FUNDRAISINGEVENTS WERE CANCELED BECAUSE OFTHE PANDEMIC - AND ONCE THETHOUSAND VETERANS LIVING INCLARK COUNTY STEPHANIE HELMS -IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR.SHE SAYS - THOUSANDS OFVETERANS COULD BE AT RISK OFHOMELESSNESS WHEN EVICTIONSTAKE EFFECT.2:22:20 ALL OF A SUDDEN PEOPLEARE FACED WITH 2 3 4 5 6 MONTHSOF RENT - AND BECAUSE OF JOBAND THE SITUATION COULD BECOMEDIRE - 2:50:48 WE'RE SUPERCONCERNED - IT'S MADE ANALREADY THE VULNERABLEPOPULATION EVEN MORE VULNERABLEBOTH MORT AND STEPHANIE AREPREPARING AS BEST AS THEY CANFOR AN INFLUX OF VETERANSNEEDING HELP - BUT HOPE THETO THE POINT WHERE WE HAVE TOHELPING VETERANS.DONATION GOES DIRECTLY TOHELPING VETERANS.IF YOU WANT TO HELP YOU CAN GOTO OUR WEBSITE - WE HAVE A LINKTO THE KLINE VETERANS FUNDWHERE YOU CAN DONATE.AND IF YOU'RE A VETERAN WHONEEDS HELP - YOU CAN CONTACTTHE KLINE VETERANS FUNDDIRECTLY.WE ALSO HAVE THAT INFORMATIONON OUR WEBSITE.VETERANS VOICE IS SPONSORED BYLEXUS OF HENDERSON AND LEXUS OFLAS VEGAS.A LOCAL THIRD GRADER NEEDS YO





