Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police Fire Smoke Bombs At Protesters In Portland

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Police Fire Smoke Bombs At Protesters In Portland
Police Fire Smoke Bombs At Protesters In Portland

Footage shows the protests in Portland, Oregon, on Monday night (August 17).

Demonstrations sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement have continued for more than 80 days following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

The filmer of the video said: ''Police didn’t like the sound of passing cars honking horns in support of protestors.'' He said officers ''threw smoke bombs and shot non-lethals'' at protesters in response to the disruption.

''Protestors respond by quickly returning smoke bombs to police,'' the filmer added.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Portland protesters set fire outside precinct [Video]

Portland protesters set fire outside precinct

Local media in Portland, Oregon report that protesters against systemic racism have gathered for the 69th straight night in that city, although crowd numbers have lowered significantly since state..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest [Video]

Portland mayor teargassed by federal agents during protest

The mayor of Portland was teargassed by federal agents during protests against the presence of the agents sent by Donald Trump to quell unrest in the city. Ted Wheeler, the Democratic mayor of the city..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:12Published
Protesters Light Fire At Alameda County Courthouse, Shoot Fireworks At Oakland Police [Video]

Protesters Light Fire At Alameda County Courthouse, Shoot Fireworks At Oakland Police

Kenny Choi reports on peaceful Oakland protest turning chaotic Saturday night with fire and vandalism at Alameda County Courthouse (7-25-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:38Published