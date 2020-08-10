Nicola Sturgeon: Local lockdown in Aberdeen to remain in place for another week

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Aberdeen is to remain in local lockdown for a third week as it is not yet safeto lift the restrictions, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

Pubsand restaurants in the city will stay closed and restrictions on householdgatherings and travel will remain in place.


Nicola Sturgeon extends Aberdeen coronavirus lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon extends Aberdeen coronavirus lockdown

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen for another week, as cases related to a cluster outbreak in pubs continue to increase. She also announced a £1m support fund for affected businesses in the city.

First Minister attends Edinburgh Waverley minute's silence

First Minister attends Edinburgh Waverley minute's silence

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has joined politicians, transport officials and the public during a minute's silence at Edinburgh Waverley station to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train derailment.

Sturgeon sets out coronavirus testing plan for Scotland

Sturgeon sets out coronavirus testing plan for Scotland

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out a plan to increase testing for Covid-19 in Scotland to 65,000 a day before the Autumn.

Pubs in Scotland urged to refuse service to customers who will not give contact details

Pubs in Scotland urged to refuse service to customers who will not give contact details

Pubs and restaurants should not serve customers who refuse to comply withlegislation mandating them to provide contact details, Nicola Sturgeon said asScotland recorded 65 new coronavirus cases in a day. Providing contact detailsin hospitality venues to allow contact tracing in the event of a positive casebecame law on Friday, having previously been advised.

Minute's silence for derailment victims held in Aberdeen

Minute's silence for derailment victims held in Aberdeen

A minute's silence has been held at Aberdeen railway station for the three victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. The families of the victims, along with local politicians and representatives from the emergency services, laid wreaths in their memory before observing the silence.

Celtic and Aberdeen should not play after quarantine breaches, says Sturgeon

Celtic and Aberdeen should not play after quarantine breaches, says Sturgeon

Celtic and Aberdeen's next two Scottish Premiership matches have been postponed after their players broke quarantine rules

Aberdeen and Celtic games called off after Covid-19 breaches

 Celtic and Aberdeen have their next two Scottish Premiership matches postponed after their players broke lockdown rules.
Nicola Sturgeon virus update as decision to be made on Aberdeen lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon virus update as decision to be made on Aberdeen lockdown The First Minister is set to make an announcement on the local lockdown in Aberdeen.
Sturgeon: Aberdeen and Celtic should not play after Covid breaches

BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the two...
'Yellow card' warning as Aberdeen and Celtic matches are called off

BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says the two clubs should...
Don't expect Celtic, Aberdeen to play'

Don't expect Celtic, Aberdeen to play'

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said we should not expect Celtic and Aberdeen to play football over the coming week.

Aberdeen rules reviewed on Wednesday

Aberdeen rules reviewed on Wednesday

First minister Nicola Sturgeon says lockdown rules in Aberdeen will be reviewed on Wednesday, the same day as Derek McInnes' side are due to face Hamilton at Pittodrie in the Scottish Premiership.

Nicola Sturgeon on Aberdeen lockdown

Nicola Sturgeon on Aberdeen lockdown

First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, discussed the role of track and trace in dealing with the recent coronavirus surge in Aberdeen.

