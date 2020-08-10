Nicola Sturgeon: Local lockdown in Aberdeen to remain in place for another week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has extended coronavirus lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen for another week, as cases related to a cluster outbreak in pubs continue to increase. She also announced a £1m support fund for affected businesses in the city. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has joined politicians, transport officials and the public during a minute's silence at Edinburgh Waverley station to remember the victims of the Stonehaven train derailment.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set out a plan to increase testing for Covid-19 in Scotland to 65,000 a day before the Autumn.
Pubs and restaurants should not serve customers who refuse to comply withlegislation mandating them to provide contact details, Nicola Sturgeon said asScotland recorded 65 new coronavirus cases in a day. Providing contact detailsin hospitality venues to allow contact tracing in the event of a positive casebecame law on Friday, having previously been advised.
A minute's silence has been held at Aberdeen railway station for the three victims of the Stonehaven train derailment. The families of the victims, along with local politicians and representatives from the emergency services, laid wreaths in their memory before observing the silence.