Nick Wright: If you're going to win a title, LeBron's approach to getting other teammates involved is the only way to go about i

Nick Wright talks Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble as the Los Angeles Lakers fall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James had an incredible game but Damian Lillard was just better.

Nick still feels there is no need to be nervous, every great team loses one in the playoffs and LeBron & his Lakers will finish on top.