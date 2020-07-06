Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Wright: If you're going to win a title, LeBron's approach to getting other teammates involved is the only way to go about i

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:49s - Published
Nick Wright: If you're going to win a title, LeBron's approach to getting other teammates involved is the only way to go about i

Nick Wright: If you're going to win a title, LeBron's approach to getting other teammates involved is the only way to go about i

Nick Wright talks Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble as the Los Angeles Lakers fall to the Portland Trail Blazers.

LeBron James had an incredible game but Damian Lillard was just better.

Nick still feels there is no need to be nervous, every great team loses one in the playoffs and LeBron & his Lakers will finish on top.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nick Wright: If you're going to win a title, LeBron's approach to getting other teammates involved is the only way to go about it

Nick Wright: If you're going to win a title, LeBron's approach to getting other teammates involved is the only way to go about it Nick Wright talks Game 1 of the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble as the Los Angeles Lakers fall to...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

NinoThePrince

Mejor Tirador RT @Clippermitch: @KingJosiah54 Nick Wright thinking how he’s going to spin the Lakers loss tomorrow. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/qmMTfms3lu 25 minutes ago

gains305

Certified Muscle Gains Nick Wright is some how going to find greatness in LeBron’s performance lastnight 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Antoine Walker: Rondo's injury won't impact LeBron, Lakers' title chances [Video]

Antoine Walker: Rondo's injury won't impact LeBron, Lakers' title chances

Antoine Walker joins Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes to discuss Rajon Rondo's thumb injury. Hear why Antoine doesn't think Rondo's injury will impact LeBron and the Lakers' run for a championship.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published
Nick Wright: LeBron's window to win 6 rings closes if the Lakers don't win the title this season [Video]

Nick Wright: LeBron's window to win 6 rings closes if the Lakers don't win the title this season

Nick Wright and Antoine Walker weigh in on LeBron James, Lakers title chances and if LeBron's legacy is on the line if he doesn't win the championship this season.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:23Published
Antoine Walker: You can count on LeBron to lead Lakers out of this tough spot [Video]

Antoine Walker: You can count on LeBron to lead Lakers out of this tough spot

The Los Angeles Lakers were looking to have a successful run before the pandemic put a hold on the season. Now, with the NBA restart approaching, Anthony Davis believes the Lakers chances at a title..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:10Published