DNC Day 2 names Biden as nominee Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 03:23s - Published 1 minute ago DNC Day 2 names Biden as nominee Day two of the virtual Democratic National Convention wrapping up, in which Joe Biden officially became the nominee. Democrats now hard at work to show he can appeal to a large amount of supporters. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OFFICIALLY BECAME THE NOMINEE.DEMOCRATS NOW - HARD AT WORK TOSHOW HE CAN APPEAL TO A LARGEAMOUNT OF SUPPORTERS.ABC'S INES DE LA CUETARA LOOKSAT WHAT'S NEXT.FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOEBIDEN- OFFICIALLY BECOMING THEDEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FORPRESIDENT..WITH HIS WIFE DR JILL BIDEN BYHIS SIDE...CLOSING OUT THE SECOND NIGHT OFA VIRTUAL D-N-C BIDEN SOT:"THE HEART OF THIS NATION STILLBEATS WITH KINDNESS AND COURAGEIS FIGHTING FOR NOW." FROMFORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON?CLINTON SOT: "THE DIFFERENCE ISSTARK.YOU KNOW WHAT DONALD TRUMP WILLDO WITH FOUR MORE YEARS, BLAME,DEMOCRATS THAT SPOKE IN LIEUOF A TRADITIONAL KEYNOTEADDRESS..DEMOCRATS WORKING HARD TO SHOWTHAT THE PARTY IS UNITED..AND CALLING MEMBERS OF ALLGROUPS AND AGES..TO GET OUT AND VOTE.COZZIE SOT: "I'VE BEEN DOINGTHIS FOR A LONG TIME, SO LETME JUST BE PLAIN:BLACK PEOPLE, ESPECIALLY BLACKWOMEN, ARE THE BACKBONE OF THISPARTY AND IF WE DON'T SHOW UP,DEMOCRATS DON'T GET ELECTED"FOR A SECOND NIGHT- THE PARTYALSO MAKING A POINT TO FEATUREREPUBLICANS..LIKE FORMER GEORGE W.BUSH SECRETARY OF STATE COLINPOWELL? WHO THREW HIS SUPPORTBEHIND BIDEN POWELL SOT:"OUR COUNTRY NEEDS A COMMANDERIN CHIEF WHO TAKES CARE OF OURTROOPS IN THE SAME WAY HE WOULDHIS OWN FAMILY" AND CINDYMCCAIN SPEAKING IN A TOUCHINGVIDEO ABOUT BIDEN'S FRIENDSHIPWITH HER LATEHUSBAND-REPUBLICAN SEN JOHNMCCAIN MCCAIN NATS - "THEYWOULD JUST SIT AND JOKE.IT WAS LIKE A COMEDY SHOWSOMETIMES TO WATCH THE TWO OFTHEM." MEANWHILE PRESIDENTTRUMP- TRYING TO DISTRACTATTENTION FROM THE DEMOCRATS ?OUT ON THE STUMP IN CRITICALSWING STATES.TRUMP SOT: "THIS ELECTION THATWE'RE GOING INTO IS THE MOSTIMPORTANT ELECTION IN THEHISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY//BECAUSEWE HAD CROOKED HILLARY BUT THISIS SOMETHING.THESE PEOPLE ARE SICK." TAG:TONIGHT IT'LL BE FORMERPRESIDENT BARRACK OBAMA'S TURNTO SPEAK..A SPOKESPERSON TELLS ABC NEWSHE PLANS TO WARN DEMOCRACYITSELF IS ON THE LINE..AND OUTLINE WHY BIDEN ANDRUNNING MATE KAMALA HARRIS HAVETHE EXPERIENCE AND CHARACTERNEEDED TO LEAD AMERICA OUT OFTHE COVID19 CRISIS.INES DE LA CUETARA (ABC NEWSWASHINGTON)NEVADA STATE SENATOR YVANNACANCELA DELIVERED PART OF THEKEYNOTE ADDRESS AT THECONVENTION.SHE TOOK AIM AT PRESIDENTTRUMP'S HANDLING OF THEPANDEMIC .SHE ALSO TALKED ABOUT HEREFFORTS TO TRY AND REIN IN THEHIGH COST OF PRESCRIPTIONMEDICATION."DONALD TRUMP JUST DOESN'TUNDERSTAND THAT WE CAN'T FIXOUR ECONOMY UNTIL WE GET A HOLDOF THIS VIRUS.""IN NEVADA, WE'RE MAKING DRUGPRICES MORE TRANSPARENT SOPEOPLE WITH CHRONIC ILLNESSESWON'T GO BROKE WHILE DRUGCOMPANIES GET RICH."SENATOR CANCELA IS PART OFNEVADA'S COVID-19 TASK FORCE.SHE ALSO BECAME THE FIRST-EVERLATINA ELECTED TO THE STATESENATE.YOU CAN WATCH THE 'DEMOCRATICCONVENTION' RIGHT HERE ONCHANNEL 13..STARTING AT 7 P-M.THEN STAY WITH US FOR A SPECIALINCLUDING CONGRESSWOMAN DINATITUS...ABOUT 20- 20.AND THEN..AUGUST 24-TH THROUGH THE27-TH..WATCH 13 ACTION NEWS FORSPECIAL COVERAGE...OF "THE REPUBLICAN NATIONALCONVENTION".NV ENERGY IS URGIN





