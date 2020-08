Local P.E. teachers talk about programs for upcoming school year

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:28s - Published 21 minutes ago

-- MOST CLASSESWILL RESEMBLE A STUDENT WORKINGWITH THEIR LAPTOPFOR HOURS... BUT WHAT ABOUTPHYSICAL EDUCATION ANDACTIVITY?23ABC'S VERONICA MORLEY SPOKEWITH LOCAL P-ETEACHERS WHO TELL HER THISSCHOOL YEAR IS ALL ABOUTACCOUNTABILITY -- GETTING UP --AND GETTING MOVING.PHYSICAL EDUCATION - IT'SPROBABLY MORE IMPORTANT NOWTHAN EVER, WITH STUDENTRETURNING TO SCHOOL ONLINE.AS SCHOOLS SWITCH TO ONLINELEARNING, P-E TEACHERSARE HAVING TO GET CREATIVE ABOUTHOW THEY'REPLANNING ON KEEPING KIDS MOVING.(JONATHAN FREEHLING/ BCSD P.E.TEACHER)"WE'VE DEVELOPED A WORKOUTPROGRAM THATTHE STUDENTS ARE GOING TO BEABLE TO DO AT HOME.

DOESN'TTAKE ANY EQUIPMENT DOESN'T TAKEA LOT OF SPACE."JONATHAN FREEHLING IS JUST ONEOF THE MANY P-ETEACHERS IN THE BAKERSFIELD CITYSCHOOL DISTRICT FIGURING OUTHOW TO TEACH HIS STUDENTS THEIMPORTANCE OF BEING ACTIVEAND STAYING HEALTHY."WE ARE GOING TO START EACH DAYWITH A READING COMPONENTTHAT'S GOING TO BE ANEDUCATIONAL COMPONENTABOUT HEALTH, DIET, EXERCISE"THE CURRICULUM FOCUSING MORE ONNUTRITION - AND MOREACCOUNTABILITY ON STUDENTS TOCOMPLETE AND LOG THEIR OWNWORKOUTS DURING CLASS.THE PLAN - TO PREPARE STUDENTSTO RETURN"KNOCK ON WOOD WE GET BACK TOSCHOOL, THE STUDENTS ARE INSHAPE AND EXCITED."BUT TO KEEP STUDENTS ENGAGED ANDMOTIVATEDTHROUGHOUT THE DAY, JONATHANSAID HE ENCOURAGESPARENTS TO TAKE AN ACTIVE ROLEIN THEIR CHILDS ACTIVITY."LET'S SAY MOM OR DAD IS ATHOME, AND IT'S A PE DAY FOR ONEOF MY STUDENTS IF THEY WANT TOJOIN IN, MORE POWER TO THEM."THE SAME GOES FOR JOREY WILSON -A P-E TEACHER FORFOOTHILL HIGH IN THE KERN HIGHSCHOOL DISTRICT.JOREY HAS ALREADY EXPERIENCEDWHAT THIS YEARCOULD BE LIKE - HAVING TAUGHSUMMER SCHOOL P-E THROUGHDISTANCE LEARNING.SHE SAID NOW WITH THE PANDEMICCONTRIBUTING TOA SEDENTARY EXISTENCE FOR KIDS,IT'S EVEN MORE IMPORTANTTO GET UP AND GET MOVING.(JOREY WILSON, / KHSD P.E.TEACHER)"I DO KNOW THAT KIDS NEED TO GETUP AND PLAY, EVEN WITH THEWEATHER.BUT THEY REALLY NEED TO,I THINK IT'S IMPORTANT.

I REMEMBER WHEN WE WERE KIDS AND WITH THE WII SPORTS. I MEAN WE WOULD WORK UP A SWEAT!" LIKE JONATHAN - JOREY IS FOCUSING ON NUTRITION - AS WELL AS ADDING WORKOUT COMPONENTS - AND SHE SAID HER STUDENTS BETTER BE PREPARED. "GET UP AND GET DRESSED LIKE THEY ARE GOING TO PE." AND EVEN THOUGH MOST OF THE SCHOOL DAY WILL CONSIST OF SITTING IN FRONT OF A SCREEN - P-E TEACHERS ARE ENCOURAGING THEIR STUDENTS TO STEP AWAY AND GET OUTSIDE A LITTLE EACH DAY. "START THE MORNING WITH A WALK OR END IT WITH A WALK. THEY JUST NEED TO GET OUTSIDE. VERONICA MORLEY 23BC CONNECTING YOU AND WE WILL HAVE ALL THIS INFORMATION AND MORE ABOUT PHYSICAL EDUCATION FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR ON OUR WEBSITE TURN TO 23 DOT COM.