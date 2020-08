You can provide school supplies by adopting a classroom Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:40s - Published 4 hours ago Right now you can adopt a classroom and donate to a teacher in need. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS YEAR - MOST STUDENTS WILLBE DOING DISTANCE LEARNING FROMHOME.BUT A SURVEY FROM "ADOPT ACLASSROOM DOT ORG"...REVEALS TEACHERS STILL NEED TOGET SUPPLIES TO THEIR STUDENTS.AND THEY'RE USING MORE OF THEIROWN MONEY TO MAKE IT HAPPEN."THEY'RE ACTUALLY SPENDINGMORE.70% OF THE TEACHERS WESURVEYED SAID THAT THEY HAVEDELIVERED SUPPLIES TO STUDENTS'HOMES, EITHER BY BRINGING THEMPERSONALLY OR BY MAILINGASSIGNMENTS WITH SUPPLIES."IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO DONATE TOA TEACHER - GO TO "ADOPT ACLASSROOM DOT ORG.TEACHERS CAN THEN USE THATMONEY TO SPEND IN AN ONLINEMARKETPLACE.NETFLIX IS TESTING A NEW OPTIONFO





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Tips for back to school shopping



Most kids in the Las Vegas area are learning from home this fall, but they still need a long list of school supplies. The good news is, you can avoid the in-person back to school shopping with online.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:03 Published 23 hours ago Teacher takes class outside for continued in-person learning



A Milwaukee teacher isn't letting the coronavirus stop him from teaching his students in-person. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:00 Published 23 hours ago School supplies for virtual learning



Back to school supplies aren't quite the same this year- so we're looking at some of the best ways to set your child up for virtual success. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:53 Published 1 week ago