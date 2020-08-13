Watch what top politicians said on SC order on Sushant Singh death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The apex court’s decision was welcomed by some politicians while others did not comment.

Rhea Chakraborty had moved her plea to the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the SC order is a win for justice.

Prasad said the CBI inquiry will bring timely justice to Sushant Singh Rajput and his family.

Prasad also lauded Sushant’s family for showing up the courage and standing up and demanding justice.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said his party was the first to demand CBI probe in the death case.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he hopes for timely justice for the family.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said he did not want to make a political comment on the issue.

Watch the full video for more details.