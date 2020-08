Hennessey Fire forcing evacuations

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 02:10s - Published 7 minutes ago

FORCING EVACUATIONS THAT FIRECHIEF IN VACAVILLE SAYS 2 TO3,000 HOMES.ARE BEING EVACUATED.

FOXFORTY'S OLIVIA DE JANEIRO HASBEEN THERE LIVE ALL MORNINGOLIVIA.

WHAT ARE YOU LOOKINGAT RIGHT NOW.WE'RE STANDING IN FRONT OFYET ANOTHER HOME THAT HASBURNED THIS IS OFF ENGLISHHILLS ROAD AND SIERRA VISTACOURT HERE AND THIS IS JUSTONE AREA OF DEVASTATION IT'SALREADY BECOMING VERY APPARENTJUST HOW MUCH DEVASTATIONTHERE IS AS THE SUN COMES UPTHIS MORNING, SO YOU'RE SEEINGONE OF THE BURNED PROPERTIESON THIS ROAD ALMOST ALL OF THEPROPERTIES HERE ARE BURNED TOSOME EXTENT DEFENSIBLE SPACEIT LOOKS LIKE HAS BEEN HUGEFOR THOSE HOMES THAT WERESPARED FROM BEING BURNED, BUTOTHERS HAVE NOT BEEN SO LUCKY,SO THIS IS THE HENNESSY FIRE.IT'S PART OF A LIGHTNINGCOMPLEX FIRE ABOUT 7 DIFFERENTFIRES ALL SPARKED BYLIGHTNING.OVER THE PAST COUPLE OFDAYS IN TOTAL, THEY'RE BURNINGABOUT 30,000 ACRES THISMORNING, BUT THIS FIRE, THEHEAD OF THE FIRE IS THELARGEST BURNING MORE THEN10,000 ACRES AND AS YOUMENTIONED THOUSANDS OF PEOPLEHAVE BEEN EVACUATED ALL OVERSOLANO COUNTY.

ALL OVER AVACAVILLE SPECIFICALLY AND NOWEVACUATING OR EVEN EXPANDINGINTO YOLO COUNTY FOR PLACESLIKE WINTERS, SO THIS ISAFFECTING THOUSANDS UPONTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE WERESEEING PEOPLE DESPERATELYTRYING TO DEFEND THEIR HOMESCREATE THAT DEFENSIBLE SPACEAT THE LAST MINUTE WE'RESEEING PEOPLE LOADING UPTRAILERS TRYING TO GET THEIRLIVESTOCK OUT THIS IS A PRETTYRURAL AREA WHERE WE'RESTANDING SO WE ARE SEEING ALOT OF HORSES THAT PEOPLE ARETRYING TO GET TRAILERS TO GETOUR SEEING A LOT OF WILDLIFETRYING TO FIGURE OUT WHERE TOGO ESCAPE FROM THE FLAMESESCAPE TO SAFETY SO IT'S ODDLYQUIET HERE FOR HOW MUCH CHAOSTHERE IS BECAUSE MOST OF THEPEOPLE IT SEEMS HAVE ALREADYLEFT AND SOME OF THEIR HOMESHAVE ALREADY BURNED SO.

WE AREWORKING TO GET MOREINFORMATION FROM CAL FIREOFFICIALS THEY JUST HAD THEIRBRIEFING AT 7 O'CLOCK THISMORNING LIKELY TALKING ABOUTTHEIR PLAN OF ATTACK FOR TODAYHOW MUCH THE FIRE GREWOVERNIGHT AND HOPEFULLY ANYCONTAINMENT THEY WERE ABLE TOGET BUT AS OF OUR LATESTUPDATE.

THIS FIRE IS AT 0%CONTAINMENT AND IN TOTAL MORETHAN 30,000 ACRES HAVE BURNEDSO FAR REPORTING LIVE INVACAVILLE OLIVIA DE JANEIRO