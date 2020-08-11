Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mariah Carey Announces New Album

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Mariah Carey Announces New Album

Mariah Carey Announces New Album

CNN reports that Mariah Carey has a new album on the way.

On Tuesday night, the singer took to Twitter to announce the album "The Rarities," will be dropping October 2.

"It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support.

I am so grateful to you.

THE RARITIES album is out October 2." The album will feature 32 tracks, some of which have never before been released.

One track from the album is a song called "Save the Day", featuring Lauryn Hill.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'To thank you for years of pure love and support': Mariah Carey announces The Rarities compilation [Video]

'To thank you for years of pure love and support': Mariah Carey announces The Rarities compilation

Mariah Carey is set to release a compilation album called 'The Rarities' in October.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Mariah Carey set to release new tracks to celebrate 30th anniversary in music industry [Video]

Mariah Carey set to release new tracks to celebrate 30th anniversary in music industry

Chart-topping singer Mariah Carey plans to release new tracks to celebrate her 30-year anniversary in the industry.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published
Mariah Carey's Estranged Sister Drops Bombshell About Allegedly Sexual Abuse as a Child [Video]

Mariah Carey's Estranged Sister Drops Bombshell About Allegedly Sexual Abuse as a Child

Mariah Carey's Estranged Sister Drops Bombshell About Allegedly Sexual Abuse as a Child

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:05Published