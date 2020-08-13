|
100 Years Ago, The 19th Amendment Was Passed
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:39s - Published
The amendment that gave women the right to vote was a hard-fought battle that continued even after 1920, Heather Brown reports (3:39).
WCCO Mid-Morning - August 19, 2020
The Dubai Ruler has enacted the Common Reporting Standard Law Amendment Law No. 6 of 2020 of the...
Khaleej Times - Published
America is marking 100 years of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which granted women the...
USATODAY.com - Published
"Men their rights and nothing more; women their rights and nothing less.” A century ago, women’s...
bizjournals - Published
The 19th Amendment grants women's suffrage
On this day, one hundred years ago, women in the U.S. were given the right to vote ... True universal suffrage would take 45 more years.
Credit: BRUT Duration: 03:13Published
President Trump To Pardon Susan B. Anthony
Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement, was convicted in a widely publicized trial. It comes as the nation marks 100 years since the 19th amendment was ratified, allowing for women to..
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24Published
