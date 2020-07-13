Global  
 

Kelly Preston died at home reveals death certificate

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Kelly Preston died at home reveals death certificate

Kelly Preston died at home reveals death certificate

Kelly Preston's death certificate has revealed the 57-year-old actress passed away at home.


Kelly Preston Kelly Preston American actress and model

'Radiant, warm and gentle spirit': Olivia Newton-John pays tribute to Kelly Preston [Video]

'Radiant, warm and gentle spirit': Olivia Newton-John pays tribute to Kelly Preston

'Grease' actress Olivia Newton-John has paid tribute to Kelly Preston and hailed John Travolta's late wife as a "radiant, warm and gentle spirit".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:50Published
Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston | THR News [Video]

Remembering 'SpaceCamp,' 'Jerry Maguire' and 'For Love of the Game' Actress Kelly Preston | THR News

Kelly Preston, the actress who starred in such movies as 'Jerry Maguire,' 'SpaceCamp,' 'For Love of the Game', and, most recently, opposite husband John Travolta in 'Gotti,' has died. She was 57.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:07Published

Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th [Video]

Amanda Kloots to move into home bought with Nick Cordero before his de*th

Amanda Kloots has started preparations to move into the home that she and Nick Cordero purchased before the Broadway star's de*th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer [Video]

Kelly Preston Loses Battle With Breast Cancer

The 57-year-old actress died following a two-year battle with the disease, her husband John Travolta confirmed on social media.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published
Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 [Video]

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years. Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news. John Travolta, via..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:47Published