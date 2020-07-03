Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:31s - Published
J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News

J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomes Supreme Court order ; Supreme Court orders transfer of SSR death case to CBI; Home Ministry to withdraw 10,000 paramilitary troops from Jammu and Kashmir; Wall collapse in Delhi's Saket damages several cars; Union Cabinet approves creation of the National Recruitment Agency to conduct common eligibility test for government jobs; Sharpshooter who had Salman Khan on his radar nabbed and more news #CBIforSSR #Kashmir #govtjobs


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rebamc47

💦 Reba Mac RT @JoshuaMinton: @LincolnsBible If Bill Barr could have deployed shock troops to stop the DNC Convention broadcast, he probably would have… 53 minutes ago

pcthecoolone

pc @VinayK460 @rajesh_sharma2 @Cow__Momma @ndtv CAPF troops being called back by MHA, have little to do with LAC,LOC 1 hour ago

JoshuaMinton

JB Minton @LincolnsBible If Bill Barr could have deployed shock troops to stop the DNC Convention broadcast, he probably woul… https://t.co/KMqdaRAlhU 3 hours ago

CarlBlackstone1

Carl Blackstone RT @laurieleep24: @dbongino And some cities in our states have turned into a living***for the citizens. Our sisters and brothers. I don'… 5 hours ago

Paladinbob123

paladinbob123 @PaineTheWiser @xbullrdr @ashtonpittman @mehdirhasan well you were giving us a whole load of hypothetical s last co… https://t.co/h0BGvglSSK 7 hours ago

Boomchicawowwow

Toni @tedcruz Why have U not called DT out for trying to destroy the PO? Why have U sat quietly by after learning that R… https://t.co/Anm8vSZzgs 11 hours ago

R6Noob_

Tyler @YahooPriest @AndrewYang Well that's what the war is called blame Bush for it And troops went back in because ISIS… https://t.co/BeaVQQN0LG 13 hours ago

NickGurrScieMan

Nick Gurr 🇪🇺🇺🇳 @ChrisAlley23 @guyverhofstadt @MichelleObama Because trump placed trade tariffs on Europe, called back troops out o… https://t.co/fqeHaQO4Mq 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

After PM Modi says 'age of expansionism is over', China says 'groundless allegation' | Oneindia News [Video]

After PM Modi says 'age of expansionism is over', China says 'groundless allegation' | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing troops during a surprise visit to a forward post in Ladakh today, said: "The weak can never accomplish peace, the brave do. Without mentioning China, PM Modi..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:09Published