J&K: 10,000 troops called back | They were mobilised post bifurcation in 2019 | Oneindia News
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomes Supreme Court order ; Supreme Court orders transfer of SSR death case to CBI; Home Ministry to withdraw 10,000 paramilitary troops from Jammu and Kashmir; Wall collapse in Delhi's Saket damages several cars; Union Cabinet approves creation of the National Recruitment Agency to conduct common eligibility test for government jobs; Sharpshooter who had Salman Khan on his radar nabbed and more news #CBIforSSR #Kashmir #govtjobs