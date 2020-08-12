'This is deeply troubling & concerning' — Shannon Sharpe on Lakers upset loss to Blazers

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers were too hot to handle for the Los Angeles Lakers last night.

LeBron James made history by becoming the first player to ever have 20 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists in a playoff game but it wasn’t enough.

The Blazers ended the game on a 19-to-6 run to win 100 to 93.

Lillard finished with 34 points on 6 of 13 shooting from beyond the arc.

Hear what Shannon Sharpe has to say about the Lakers upset loss to the Blazers.