Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 01:51s - Published
Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer

Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the mystery thriller movie Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

It stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.

Death on the Nile Release Date: October 23, 2020 Are you excited for Death on the Nile?

Be the critic on Fan Reviews!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

‘Death on the Nile’ Trailer: A Gruesome Murder Gets in the Way of Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer’s Gorgeous Honeymoon (Video)

The trailer has dropped for Kenneth Branagh’s mystery-thriller “Death on the Nile” are...
The Wrap - Published


Tweets about this

themoviebox

TheMovieBox.Net “Death on the Nile” Official Trailer — First Peek at New Agatha Christie Murder-Mystery From Kenneth Branagh with G… https://t.co/gcBnfe8wzX 15 minutes ago

brianco655

Brian C. First Look! Armie Hammer and Gal Gadot Are a Glamorous Duo in Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile… https://t.co/9Y3oohRsYE 38 minutes ago

_iron_h3art

𝐼𝓇𝑜𝓃_𝒽𝟥𝒶𝓇𝓉💞 #DeathOnTheNile #AliFazal in the trailer of "Death on the Nile" With Gal Gadot and Emma Mackey Hard work and Talen… https://t.co/lzReKAPY1L 43 minutes ago

janamonji

Jana Monji: The Dragon Lady 🐉 from Pasadena Kenneth Branagh brings back the mustache as Hercules Poirot with Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fa… https://t.co/bFmsn2AWZQ 54 minutes ago

thepayan18

Dipayan Mondal RT @t2telegraph: Death on the Nile has its first trailer. Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot, along with a powerful ensemble compris… 2 hours ago

t2telegraph

t2 Death on the Nile has its first trailer. Kenneth Branagh returns as Hercule Poirot, along with a powerful ensemble… https://t.co/xMQgGkxYSY 2 hours ago

FelixAlbuerneJr

FelixAlbuerneJr I stand corrected on my previous tweet regarding "Murder on the Orient Express" -- reading @ScottMendelson's piece… https://t.co/J22rlupeAK 2 hours ago

bannedEprae

🦦①⑥ ᴾᴵᴺᴷᴹᴬᴺ ☞︎ | | | ☜︎ (ᕗ ͠° ਊ ͠° )ᕗ RT @ThePlaylist: ‘Death On The Nile’ Trailer: Kenneth Branagh Investigates A Crime Of Passion With Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer & More https://t… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Death On The Nile' Trailer [Video]

'Death On The Nile' Trailer

Death On The Nile Trailer - In 'Death on the Nile,' Hercule Poirot's Egyptian adventure aboard a glamorous river steamer descends into a terrifying search for a murderer when an idyllic honeymoon is..

Credit: MyMovies STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published