Death on the Nile with Gal Gadot - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the mystery thriller movie Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

It stars Gal Gadot, Kenneth Branagh, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders and Russell Brand.

Death on the Nile Release Date: October 23, 2020 Are you excited for Death on the Nile?

