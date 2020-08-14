Local Evictions on the Rise Video Credit: WEVV - Published 19 minutes ago Local Evictions on the Rise Evictions are on the rise in the Evansville area after Indiana's moratoriums on utility shutoffs and evictions expired recently. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Lifting the moratorium on evictions - light bills and water payments since then- the vanderburgh county sheriffs office has served nearly 23 evictions a day - thats over 90 evictions notices just in vanderburgh county an evansville renter we spoke to says she and her family have no where to go "ive paid my bills, i haven't let them pile up, but now i don't have the income of the unemployment, i don't have the means to pay my bills - i am going to be facing eviction, electric shut off, water shut off" there is help through organizations like the evansville covid-19 resource hot line - and other nonprofits in the tri-state - who assist families navigating housing challenges.... for more information head to our website - wevv.com... after delaying the start of the school year by over





