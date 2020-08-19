Antoine Walker: Disappointed in Giannis' approach — Playoffs are not time for family, this is about playing basketball & being

Antoine Walker joins the show to talk Giannis Antetokounmpo & the loss in Game 1 of the NBA playoffs against the Orlando Magic.

Walker is disappinted in Giannis' approach to playoffs and feels this is only a time for basketball, rather than family and needing your own bed.

However, Walker understands everyone is motivated and finds their focus in different things; he personally found focus in eating, sleeping & playing basketball.