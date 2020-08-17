Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Domino's Pizza looking for more than 20,000 workers

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Domino's Pizza looking for more than 20,000 workers

Domino's Pizza looking for more than 20,000 workers

Domino's Pizza wants to hire 20,000 more workers.

The pizza chain is looking for people to work in every position, from pizza making to delivery, and even management.

WORKERS.THE PIZZA CHAIN IS LOOKING FORPEOPLE TO WORK IN EVERYPOSITION - FROM PIZZA MAKING -TO DELIVERY.THEY'RE ALSO HIRING MANAGER ANDASSISTANT MANAGERS...AND FOR THEIR SUPPLY CHAINCENTERS.NO WORD ON HOW MUCH THE JOBSWILL PAY.BUT ACCORDING TO DOMINO'S -MORE THAN 95-PERCENT OF ITSFRANCHISE OWNERS BEGAN ASPART-TIME WORKERS.FOR SUMMER-V




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Domino's Pizza to hire more than 20,000 workers

Some of the nation's largest restaurant chains are on a hiring spree, buoyed by a jump in sales as...
CBS News - Published

Greater Cincinnati Domino's stores aim to hire 350 people

As Covid-19 continues to boost its bottom line, this pizza chain is hungry for more workers.
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this