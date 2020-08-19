10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without Video Credit: GQ - Duration: 11:26s - Published 3 weeks ago 10 Things Bubba Wallace Can't Live Without There are a few things NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace can't live without when he hits the road. From his Nintendo Switch and iPad Pro to Carmex and his camera, these are Bubba Wallace's travel essentials. Shop Bubba Wallace's essentials below. (Note: if you buy something through these retail links, GQ may earn an affiliate commission.) Maui Jim sunglasses: https://amzn.to/3kAzkVf Beats Studio3: https://amzn.to/2XYxSSS Nintendo Switch: https://amzn.to/33RlS9q iPad Pro: https://amzn.to/33Q3cH7 Sony a9 II Mirrorless Camera: https://amzn.to/30PgAJt Bell & Ross BR 03-94 RS18 watch: https://fave.co/2XTiPJY Macbook Pro: https://amzn.to/2PMrsl5 Carmex: https://amzn.to/2XSO6Nm iPhone11 Pro: https://amzn.to/31Lkrqn 1

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - These are the ones Iwear at the racetrackand my everyday life.[horse neighs]Oh, what a great intro.A horse!I'm Bubba Wallace andthese are My 10 Essentials.[upbeat music]So my first essential aremy Maui Jim sunglasses.These are probably myfavorite, the Little Maks.The iconic blue, kinda goeswith the Petty blue colors.Richard Petty, the King,that's who I drive for.Makes total sense to havesome blue shaded Maui Jim's.Why the Maui Jim brand?It's 'cause they pay meto wear these bad boys,so I'm gonna wear them all day.This is one of manypairs that I have at homeand I actually got a couple more in mindthat I'm gonna get this year,so gonna make that phone callas soon as I leave today.All right, essential number two.Pair of my Beats headphones.Oh yeah.I got the Studio3's here, all black.I might keep it black onblack, nothing wrong with that.I'm a big music guy, big music guy.It puts me in the zone, itgets me out of my funks,puts me in the racingmood, gets my game face on.So you slap these bad boys on.I can't hear the world now, it's lovely.It's peaceful, it's quiet, it'smy place of zen and comfortand I cannot travel without these.I'm a big heavy metalguy, which you would thinkis the exact opposite of whatI listen to to calm me down.[heavy metal music playing]The louder the screams,the heavier the breakdowns,that's all me.That has my name written all over it.It is, it brings comfort.You got the riffs, you got thescreams, you got the drums,you got it all.What I'm listening to rightnow is kinda Silent Planet,Currents is kinda onthe playlist right now.So yeah, those are probably the two.Country music is not on my list.I listen to Tyler Childers a lot.I wouldn't consider him country though,in my personal opinion.Chris Stapleton a littlebit, I love Chris Stapleton.Who else?Colter Wall, that's kindagetting into the countrya little bit, but as faras the mainstream stuff,nah not really.Essential number threeis my Nintendo Switch.I'm a big gamer and thisright here allows meto get my fix of gamingthroughout the pre-raceflights and post-race flights,simply because there isa game that most of youmay have heard of called Mario Kart, yeah.It's a racing game, gofigure, racing game.Here's my Switch.Got the little Petty blue color in there.Going with the scheme here.Couple of my team members on the 43,we have a Mario Kart tournament.We have a league going.There's maybe money involved.We race for a quarter, a nickel, a dollar,whatever your wager wants to be,and we start out thebeginning of the seasonand we tally up the points,keep track of the moneyand the stats and you get paidout at the end of the year.So there are some peoplethat still owe me money.They're still on the teamso I know where they're at.I can always get the money from them,but this is a huge essential.This passes by the long flights so well.The flights from California and back,you do 48 races, that's half the flight.You do another 48, you're home.So it's a good time.No more sleeping on theplane, all Mario Kart.I stick with Wario.I found some speed with Wario,tuned in and honed in on the skills,got the setup right andit does the job very well.Essential number four, my iPad Pro.So this has allowed me to pass by the timesitting at home or on commercial flightswhere my race team is not therewith me to play Mario Kart.Download movies, got some apps on hereto do little sketches and doodling.It's got some photography stuff on here.I'm big into photography,and that essential will becoming up here in a little bit.It has some photography appson here, I can edit on the go.Photoshop's on here, Lightroom's on here.Go on here and use the pen, do my edits,send it over to my computer.When I get home, do finaltouches and send it on its way.But this has been a huge essential for me,iPad Pro right here.Jesus.Camera bag, pull out my camera here.Got my tripod in there, little mini one.This is one of my babies here.It's actually my newest edition.This is my Sony A92.I wanted to get intomotorsports photographyand I decided to go with this beast.It's condensed down right now,I took my extra battery grip off.We went to do a little bitof hiking the other dayand so I just wanted to make it compact.But yeah, I got the wholeNifty 50 on here, 1.4.I got it wrapped in somecool camouflage wrap.I got a little mambasnakeskin on the body itself.1.4 F-stop there.I've been in photography since about 2010and I've kinda evolved.I've always treated it like golf.The better the equipment,the better you'll play.The better the camera, thebetter my pictures will be.That's not necessarily the case.Takes a lot of practice tolearn how to use this thing.Yes, I do shoot on manual.I don't turn it on auto.I figure it out on my own.Every frame, I'm learningsomething new about this dealbut I've had a lot of fun over the years,got some really good photosand excited about what photo is next.The reason I got started,I've always seen the coolaction shots that are on trackand I've always wanted torecreate my own and be like,"That'd be cool to add myown little twist to it",so definitely, I've alwayshad a camera with meevery time I travel somewhere.All right, my next essential.It's with me everyday, I'mtaking it off right now.It's my watch.This here is my Bell &Ross BR 03-94 R.S.18.This was my second timepiecethat I have bought, official.I've had the normal ones where you get itfrom the department store.I've always had a watch onwhile I race, I don't know why.I've always been a watchguy and my first watch,I bought last year in January, I believe.It was a Breitling.It's one of the Navitimers, love it.It was a leather bandand I couldn't wear thatinside the race car,just because the bandwould get all wore outand be nasty and stuff,and that one's more dressy.This one is more, kinda everyday wear.The gunmetal gray, the red dials here.It's like a motorsports watch,kinda the motorsports family.Carbon fiber face inside, the rubber band.Love it, it is with me at all times.There's something aboutbig faces capture my eye,but I think my next one isgonna be a little bit smaller.But yes, always with meon my wrist at all times.When I don't wear it, I feelsuper naked, awkward, weird.Gotta have a watch on.You can tell, my watch tanis not pleasant right now.My next essential is my backpack.Tumi backpack here.I've been a fan of Tumifor a number of years nowand this one, I had seenthis design in the airporton one of the many flights that I takethroughout the year, and Ithought this one captured my eye,so I was able to order myself oneand it has all the pockets that we need.It definitely gets the job done,allows me to carry everything that I need.It's very light, compact.I love it.I can pack my Switch, myheadphones, my camera gear.All in here, love it.- [Producer] Do you consideryourself relatively organized?- I would say I am but mygirlfriend says I'm not.She says I'm messy andleave everything everywhere.Nowadays, I travel light.I have probably five ofmy essentials with me,so it's easier for me to be organized.Next essential here, my MacBook Pro.I've been a Mac fan ever sincethey came out, Apple fan.This is my third, I think my third.Maybe my fourth, I'm not sure.But I love it.This is the Mac Daddy here, pun intended.It allows me to get allof my final touches donefor my photo stuff.It has a lot of essentials forme, as far as racing as well.It's got some softwareon here that I can useand study up on whileI'm at the race tracks,get me prepped for the next race.Obviously you see, I'm loadedout on my stickers here.I got my own brand here,got some camera stuff here, Peak Design.Got the Bad Birdie symbol here,they've been nice andsent some product there.Always gotta keep calm and chive on.Then a proud member, new member,of the Beats family there,so giving them some love.But this is my battle stationfor mostly my photography stuffand a little bit of my racing side here.Carmex, can't go wrong with Chap Stick.Gotta have some Chap Stick.My lips feel a little dryright now, so just like that.Boom, gotsta always have Carmex.I'm self conscious about that.I don't want people to be like,"Man you need some Chap Stick".I'm always mindful of howmy lips are, and if I'm not,then the Chap Stick is right in my pocket.You know what's crazy?Is that I don't know ifI've ever gone throughone of these without losing them.I have six at home andI buy them all at onceand it seems like I'll loseevery single one of theminside that week, so I gottafigure out how to do better.It needs to be a world record.I wanna be the firstto use this whole thingbefore I lose it.My phone.I am addicted to this phone.One, social media.Two, games.Taking pictures, I lovethe portrait mode on here.I'm the iPhone 11.I keep up with the times.When a new phone is announced,I'm already hitting pre-order.There's nothing wrong with this phone,but it will be replacedwhen the new one comes out.I gotta keep up.I hate that part, but Ialways love that part.Gotta keep up with the Jones's basically.So this is my phone.Can't go anywhere without it.If I do, then I'm freaking out,I'm having anxiety attacks.I'm addicted to it.So always gots to have the cell phone.So that's funny, Instagram is my top, 31%.Guess what is second?Guess what is second because of COVID-19?Zoom.Zoom is second, and thenSafari, then Twitterand then text messages and phone calls.But let's see.I'm a poker guy.I like Poker Face, it's kinda cool.Actually it's kinda awkwardbecause when you playwith random people, youhave to look at their face.But I usually just keep my camerapointed at the ceiling or something,but play a lot of poker.The Weather Radar app.I like to ride motorcycles soI'm always keeping up to datewith the weather and where it's at.All right GQ, I appreciate you having me.These are My Essentials.Until next time, peace!





