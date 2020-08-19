Mayim Bialik Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions Video Credit: WIRED - Duration: 10:05s - Published 2 weeks ago Mayim Bialik Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions Mayim Bialik takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's burning questions about herself! Does Mayim Bialik have an Instagram? Is Mayim a real scientist? Is Mayim vegan? Who is she married to? How do you pronounce her name? Mayim answers all these questions and much more! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - My favorite food is pickles.[bright music]Wonder why no one googles doesMayim Bialik like pickles.Hi, I'm Mayim Bialikand today I'm doing theWired Autocomplete Interview.Okay, how Mayim Bialik.How old is Mayim Bialik?Mayim Bialik is 44.She was born in 1975.How did Mayim Bialik get into acting?When I was 11 years old,my parents typed a letter on a typewriterto different kids agentswith a picture of methat my dad took in the backyard and said,"this kid looks like BetteMidler and Barbara Streisand."What do you think?"And thus, I picked an agentfrom the ones who were interestedbased on that weirdletter and my weird face.My first audition was toplay DJ on a little showcalled Full House.And the note that the castingagent gave to my manager was,"she talks too fast".It's true.How tall is Mayim Bialik?If I stand up straight,I'm 5'4 and a half.But, I don't stand up straight.So, I feel like I'm about 4'3.How do you pronounce Mayim Bialik?My name is Hebrew.Mayim is water.My last name's actuallysupposed to be two syllables.Bia lik.But, in English we say Bialik.Is Mayim Bialik.Is Mayim Bialik Canadian?No, I was born in San Diegoand I do not hold Canadian citizenship.Is Mayim Bialik left-handed?I am mixed handed.I was born a righty.My mother was a lefty.My brother was a lefty.I was in a significant caraccident eight years ago,which made me have to becomemuch more ambidextrous.So, I actually do all sports lefty.So, yeah.I guess I'm mixed handed,but mostly right.Is Mayim Bialik vegetarian?No, I'm not.I am vegan.Vegetarians typically eat eggs or dairy.I do not eat any animal productor any animal byproduct.So, I am vegan.Is Mayim Bialik a genius?I don't think I'm a genius.If you're talking aboutIQ classifications,I don't even know what those are.So, no.Is Mayim Bialik in a Geico commercial?No, I'm not that little lizard.That's not me.What Mayim Bialik.What is Mayim Bialik's religion?My religious affiliation is I am Jewish.Person of the Jewish faith.What is Mayim Bialik's new show?Glad you asked.Jim Parsons and I are producinga show called Call Me Kat.It's about a very unusual womanwho does not have it all,but is still happy.What did Mayim Bialik study?I have an undergraduatedegree in neuroscience,a minor in Hebrew and Jewish studiesand I hold a doctorate fromUCLA also in neurosciencein the field of psychoneuro endocrinology.What languages does Mayim Bialik speak?If I had to find a bathroom or a hospital,I could do that in English, pretty sure.I could do that in Spanish.I could do that in Hebrew.And I can read and write Yiddish,which is the language ofEastern European Jews.I can do some sign language.I know the alphabet and some basic signs.And I speak the language of love.Is Mayim Bialik relatedto Margaret Hamilton?No.Just 'cause we both have prominent noses.I mean, come on people.Is Mayim Bialik related to Bette Midler?I'm not related to Bette Midler.But, I did play Bette Midler's characterwhen I was in "Beaches"when I was 12 years old.But, we're not related.We just look alike.Is Mayim Bialik a real scientist?I mean, it depends on yourdefinition of real scientist.I do hold a PHD in neuroscience from UCLA.I don't currently live and make my livingas a scientist.But, I guess I'm a real scientist, yes.Is Mayim Bialik in "What a Girl Wants"?First I thought that said,is Mayim Bialik what a girl wants?And I was gonna be like,oh yeah, she is.I don't know what "What a Girl Wants" is.But, I don't think I'm in it.But, there's a song.♪ What a girl wants ♪♪ What a girl needs ♪♪ Whatever ♪Right?Okay.Is Mayim Bialik single?I'm dating someone.But, technically still open I guess.Mayim Bialik.Are Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco friends?Well, we worked together for nine years.Then I went to her wedding andcelebrated things with her.I would say we're friends.Are Mayim Bialik and Jim Parsons friends?Yeah, Jim Parsons and I checkin with each other in life.We're working together on this new showthat we're producing together.I've been to life eventsand know his family.Yeah, we're friends.Can Mayim Bialik really play the harp?I learned to play the harpfor The Big Bang Theory.I'm a piano player,a bass player and a trumpet player.I did learn to playthe harp rudimentarily.For the episode where Leonardand Penny get married,that is not me playing the harp'cause they want a reallyelaborate, fancy thingand I do not play well enough for that.So, I play well enoughto play "Everybody Hurts"by R.E.M.Are you afraid of the dark Mayim Bialik?That's creepy, yes.Can Mayim Bialik sing?Yes, I can.Did Mayim Bialik.Uh oh, did I what?Did Mayim Bialik go to prom?I did not go to my own prom.I went to my close friend Sebastian's promin Laramie, Wyoming.His parents and myparents have been friendssince before we were born.And we grew up hanging out together.He invited me to hisprom and it was awesome.Did Mayim Bialik win an Emmy?Thanks for rubbing it in.No, I didn't.I think I was nominated four times?Five?I don't remember, 'cause I never won.Did Mayim Bialik really sing in "Beaches"?That's a grown up woman singing.This is a really interestingkind of Hollywood folklore.Bette Midler chose thevoice that she wantedfor her character to sing like.I do not sing like an adult.I was 12.I sang like a 12 year old who could sing.But, I am singing along with the track,is why it mostly looks like I'm singing.'Cause, I actually waswhen we filmed that.Yup, but I can sing.And I've sang "GloryLove" a lot in my life.Did Mayim Bialik play Blossom?Yeah.You could've justGoogled Blossom and seen,nevermind.Why is Mayim Bialik vegan?Because she loves animals.Why am I talking aboutmyself in the third person?I am vegan because I love animalsand the way that I show my loveis by not consuming animalsor any animal byproducts.I'm vegan because of the economic impactthat's storing the animals for their fleshand byproducts creates.And I'm vegan because ofthe environmental impactof farming.I'm also vegan because of thehealth implications, yeah.When did Mayim Bialik join Big Bang?I'm terrible with numbers of years,but I appeared in the seasonfinale of season three.And then was made aregular at the same timethat Melissa Rauch was.Melissa Rauch who played Bernadette.We were made regulars in season four.I had an infant and a toddlerand I was trying to getback into the businessbecause I needed health insurance.This is a true story.I had never seen The Big Bang Theoryand I was told to go onthis audition and I did.They said, "we need a female Jim Parsons".And I said, "who's that?"And I Googled him and I was like,oh I get this character.I know everyone like this character.I went to grad school.And I did my best impression of himand on my resume it says,miscellaneous PHD neuroscience.But, that's not why I got the job.You don't have to be aneuroscientist to play one on TV.What Mayim Bialik on Macgyver?Yes, I was.Why did Mayim Bialik leave Lego Masters?[laughing]I think they mean,why didn't I get to stay to judge?I really wanted to.I had a work appointment for Call Me Kat,which is the show that I'mproducing and starring inwith Jim Parsons.I had already booked Lego Mastersand I really didn't wanna back out,'cause I really wanted to do it.So, they made it so thatI could at least be therefor as much as I couldbefore I had to go to work.That's why I left.Why Mayim Bialik YouTube.I know, right?Why?Because I love talkingto people about thingsthat are hopefullyinteresting and important.And I love finding people like me.I do a lot on mental health.I do a lot on my life behind the scenesand I think it's a reallyinteresting way to communicatewith an audience.So, that's why Mayim Bialik YouTube.Who are Mayim Bialik's parents?Two very, very strange people.My father passed away five years ago.He was a filmmaker and a writerand a photographer.He made his living as anEnglish and drama teacher.And my mother was also a teacher.My parents were civil rights activistsand my mother started teachingin the women's prison in Harlem.My parents were documentaryfilmmakers together.My mom taught early education.My father was and my mother is very,very quirky.Funny, outrageous.And they also always wore matching outfitsfor family events.Like, we're both wearing plaid.We're both wearing white linen.Adorable.Was Mayim Bialik in Roseanne?No, I mean Sarah Gilbert was in Roseanne.Unless you think I'm Roseanne.Oh.Was Mayim Bialik Punky Brewster?And to the millions ofpeople who shout this at meon the street,"hey Punky Brewster",I was not Punky Brewster.Soleil Moon Frye was Punky Brewster.That was an afternoon kids show.Blossom was a primetimetelevision show on NBC.We aired after Fresh Prince of Bel Air.I was not an orphan whowore different color shoes.I just a quirky girl who was smart,but also popular-ish.Who was Mayim Bialik married too?I was married to my ex-husband.[whimpering]His name was Michael.His name is still Michael.Does Mayim Bialik.Uh oh.Does Mayim Bialik have a child?I do.And then I also have another one.They're almost 12 and almost 15.They're both boys.I don't know why I madethat sound so weird.Does Mayim Bialik have siblings?Yes, I do.I have a brother who'sfour years older than me.Does Mayim Bialik have an Instagram?It's missMayim.M-I-S-S-M-A-Y-I-M,like do you miss Mayim?Also, someone else stole my name.So, that's why I'm Miss Mayim.Does Mayim Bialik have a tattoo?As a matter of fact,I have two.And they're both inrelatively hidden places.And no, it's not a dolphin on my ankle.Thank you so much for watching Wired.Thank you for all your questions.Thank you for your curiosity about me.I mean, I think I learnednew things about me.So, thank you.





