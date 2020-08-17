Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,397

The Government said 41,397 people have died in the UK within 28 days oftesting positive for Covid-19 , as of Tuesday, up 16 from the day before.



Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae New CNN POLL: Most Americans Embarrassed On Coronavirus Relief



A new CNN poll shows most Americans are embarrassed by the US response to the CoronaVirus. According to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS nearly 7 in 10 Americans feel embarrassed by the response. 62% of the public says President Donald Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak. The new poll finds disapproval of Trump's handling of the outbreak at 58%, a new high. 55% of poll respondents say the worst of the pandemic is yet to come. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970 19-yr-old wanted criminal Ashish Bakkawala arrested after shootout in Delhi



A 19-year-old suspected criminal was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell team. Ashish Bakkawala was arrested after a chase & exchange of bullets in Delhi’s Prahladpur near Shahbad Dairy in the early hours of Wednesday.Five bullets were exchanged between the special cell sleuths and Ashish. He suffered a bullet injury in his right leg & is undergoing treatment in a govt hospital. Ashish was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail in March-April as part of the Delhi government’s move to decongest the prisons to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was in jail for a murder case, senior police officers associated with the early morning operation said. After being released, he committed two extortion attempts wherein he fired bullets and demanded Rs one crore each from two different persons in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala near Mundka in May. Ashish is son of gangster Manoj Bakkarwala who ruled Delhi’s crime world between mid- 2000 and 2012. Watch the full video for more. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:09 Published on January 1, 1970 Coronavirus news - live: Nationwide Covid infection study extended as Heathrow develops testing centre in bid to end quarantine Follow the latest developments

