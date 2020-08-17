Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,397

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The Government said 41,397 people have died in the UK within 28 days oftesting positive for Covid-19, as of Tuesday, up 16 from the day before.


Coronavirus Coronavirus Subfamily of viruses in the family Coronaviridae

New CNN POLL: Most Americans Embarrassed On Coronavirus Relief [Video]

New CNN POLL: Most Americans Embarrassed On Coronavirus Relief

A new CNN poll shows most Americans are embarrassed by the US response to the CoronaVirus. According to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS nearly 7 in 10 Americans feel embarrassed by the response. 62% of the public says President Donald Trump could be doing more to fight the outbreak. The new poll finds disapproval of Trump's handling of the outbreak at 58%, a new high. 55% of poll respondents say the worst of the pandemic is yet to come.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published
19-yr-old wanted criminal Ashish Bakkawala arrested after shootout in Delhi [Video]

19-yr-old wanted criminal Ashish Bakkawala arrested after shootout in Delhi

A 19-year-old suspected criminal was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell team. Ashish Bakkawala was arrested after a chase & exchange of bullets in Delhi’s Prahladpur near Shahbad Dairy in the early hours of Wednesday.Five bullets were exchanged between the special cell sleuths and Ashish. He suffered a bullet injury in his right leg & is undergoing treatment in a govt hospital. Ashish was released from Delhi’s Tihar jail in March-April as part of the Delhi government’s move to decongest the prisons to contain the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He was in jail for a murder case, senior police officers associated with the early morning operation said. After being released, he committed two extortion attempts wherein he fired bullets and demanded Rs one crore each from two different persons in outer Delhi’s Bakkarwala near Mundka in May. Ashish is son of gangster Manoj Bakkarwala who ruled Delhi’s crime world between mid- 2000 and 2012. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:09Published

India's Covid-19 tally climbs to 27,67,273

 The death toll climbed to 52,889 with 1,092 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. Case fatality rate has..
IndiaTimes

Live: Over 8L Covid tests done in last 24 hours

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 26-lakh barrier on Monday. As per the latest health ministry...
IndiaTimes - Published

Live: Covid tally in India crosses 27L-mark

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 26-lakh barrier on Monday. As per the latest health ministry...
IndiaTimes - Published

Live: Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS in Delhi

India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 26-lakh barrier on Monday. As per the latest health ministry...
IndiaTimes - Published


blackempire

Mr. Black RT @thedailybeast: Florida, deemed a major epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is now one of five states to have surpassed 10,000 deaths… 6 seconds ago

Parker96341027

Tyler_Writer🇺🇸University RT @RetiredMaybe: #DeathSantis Florida, deemed a major epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is now one of five states to have surpassed… 28 seconds ago

RetiredMaybe

Trump'sPissingMeOff 🌊😘👠🦸‍♀️.❣️TriggeringMagats #DeathSantis Florida, deemed a major epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is now one of five states to have surp… https://t.co/GtxKuO3hcX 43 seconds ago

18wjts

18 WJTS RT @StateHealthIN: The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the Indiana Department of Health website. Here ar… 2 minutes ago

mickey41064

mick new @NYCMayor Coronavirus (COVID-19) statistics New York cases Updated Aug 19 at 12:02 PM local Confirmed 426,571 +655… https://t.co/H54MNajnqH 2 minutes ago

AQuantumCat1

A Quantum Cat @JimfromOldham @Debbie_abrahams @AngelaRayner @MattHancock Why don't you get educated Jim, Debbie etc. More testing… https://t.co/JWSxJA2KUc 3 minutes ago

thedailybeast

The Daily Beast Florida, deemed a major epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, is now one of five states to have surpassed 10,000 d… https://t.co/ZZdM3Cabk3 6 minutes ago


Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,381 [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths at 41,381

The Government said 41,381 people have died in the UK within 28 days oftesting positive for Covid-19, as of Monday, up 12 from the day before.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence [Video]

Santiago lockdown eases: Chile authorities fear COVID resurgence

Lifting one of the longest lockdowns - restrictions begin to ease in parts of Santiago after more than 150 days.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:09Published
COVID-19 latest numbers in Nevada [Video]

COVID-19 latest numbers in Nevada

Make sure to visit ktnv.com/Covid19Tracker for the latest numbers from county and state officials.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:31Published