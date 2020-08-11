Skip Bayless: Ezekiel Elliott needs to have a bounce-back year for the Cowboys

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 05:33s - Published
Ezekiel Elliott is coming into this season motivated.

After recovering from COVID-19 earlier this offseason which caused him to miss a month of workouts, Zeke said he’s been working on his receiving game and practicing a lot from the slot over the summer.

The All-Pro running back is entering this season with a chip on his shoulder and said, 'I think I do have a lot to prove.

I have high expectations of myself.'

Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about Zeke's future with the Dallas Cowboys.


