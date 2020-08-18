Watch Jim Cramer React to Apple $2 Trillion in Real-Time

Jim Cramer weighs in on Apple surpassing the $2 trillion market cap.



Tweets about this Rehan Ali RT @TheStreet: They say timing is everything. Watch @JimCramer react to Apple $AAPL passing $2 trillion in real-time: https://t.co/NQVWPd6… 17 minutes ago TheStreet They say timing is everything. Watch @JimCramer react to Apple $AAPL passing $2 trillion in real-time: https://t.co/NQVWPd6LEV 1 hour ago