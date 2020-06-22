Labour: Drowning of child refugee a "tragedy"

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has described the death of a Sudanese teenager, whose body was swept ashore at Calais, as an "absolute tragedy".

Mr Thomas-Symonds said the case highlighted the need for compassionate government policies on refugees and Channel crossings.

Report by Connerv.

