Labour: Drowning of child refugee a "tragedy"

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Labour: Drowning of child refugee a 'tragedy'

Labour: Drowning of child refugee a "tragedy"

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has described the death of a Sudanese teenager, whose body was swept ashore at Calais, as an "absolute tragedy".

Mr Thomas-Symonds said the case highlighted the need for compassionate government policies on refugees and Channel crossings.

Report by Connerv.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:19Published
Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:56Published
Channel crossings: Body of teenage migrant found on French beach

 The 16-year-old from Sudan, whose body was found at Sangatte, Calais, reportedly went missing at sea.
BBC News
Teen migrant dies 'trying to cross English Channel'

 The body of the 16-year-old from Sudan was found on the English Channel coast at Sangatte.
BBC News

Channel crossings: 16-year-old Sudanese boy washed up on French beach after drowning trying to reach UK

 A 16-year-old Sudanese boy has drowned in the English Channel while trying to reach the UK.
Independent
