Labour: Drowning of child refugee a 'tragedy'

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has dubbed the re-introduction of the two-week quarantine for travellers returning to the UK from Spain "chaotic", citing a lack of contingency plans around statutory sick pay (SSP) and other supports.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says Twitter did not act quickly enough to suspend the account of grime artist Wiley after he posted a series of anti-Semitic tweets. Mr Thomas-Symonds further pledged the party would support the fast-tracking of the Online Harms legislation to tackle the issue and would be supporting a Twitter boycott in the coming 48 hours.
Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds says the government's New Obesity Strategy - launched to encourage the public to lose weight to tackle coronavirus - fails to tackle the "underlying causes" of poverty and inequality.
Labour's shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds has praised the 'extraordinary work' of the UK's emergency services in the wake of Saturday's terror attack in Reading.
Endurance swimmer Chloe McCardel has completed a record-breaking crossing ofthe English Channel, landing in Calais, France, just before 7am on Sunday. The35-year-old Australian took 10 hours and 40 minutes to make her 35th Channelcrossing after leaving Abbot's Cliff beach near Folkestone on Saturdayevening. The 21-mile trip means Ms McCardel moves to second on the list of themost Channel swims, passing the men's record of 34 held by British athleteKevin Murphy.
Protesters have gathered outside Halifax Police Station to demonstrate against alleged police brutality after a controversial video of 27-year-old Hassan Ahmed being arrested circulated online. In the video, shouts of 'chill out or I'll choke you out' and 'chill out or you're going to sleep' can apparently be heard.