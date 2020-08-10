Pa. Health Dept. Reports 570 New Coronavirus Cases, Increasing Statewide Total To 126,149

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 570 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday and 24 additional deaths.

