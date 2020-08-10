Global  
 

Pa. Health Dept. Reports 570 New Coronavirus Cases, Increasing Statewide Total To 126,149

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 570 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday and 24 additional deaths.


