'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest

Video Credit: The Guardian Studio - Duration: 03:50s - Published
'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future.

The 71-year-old this week became the highest-profile pro-democracy figure so far to have been arrested under Beijing’s national security law, which makes even the mildest forms of activism a crime against China.

Lai was taken into custody for more than 40 hours for on suspicion of committing foreign collusion crimes, and conspiracy to defraud.

Speaking after being released on bail, he said that 'without fighting, we don’t have hope [of democracy in Hong Kong].

We don’t know when we’ll win, but we’re so sure we’re on the right side of history, and time is on our side'.


'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report

'Time is our weapon': Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai speaks after arrest – video report

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai has told the Guardian he believes that how authorities handle his case will likely be a 'litmus test' for the future. The 71-year-old this week became the..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 03:51Published
