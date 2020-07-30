The Texas senator’s attempt to scorch Joe Biden with a jab at Sen.



Tweets about this Chris Yaldezian Ted Cruz’s Biden Attack Flops! https://t.co/Yrkw4qwU3x ; Ted we expected better, but you are just another… https://t.co/A1PXS8uU4F 6 hours ago Okie Ted Cruz’s Biden Attack Flops! https://t.co/lXdBz9W3BV 7 hours ago george Ted Cruz’s Biden Attack Flops! https://t.co/Z0cgt8Jd0Y TED CRUZZZ YOU WILL NEVER MAKE IT TO THE WHITE HOUSE AND WOR… https://t.co/1FO3cVdk5z 7 hours ago suzann tucker Ted Cruz’s Biden Attack Flops! https://t.co/B154AtCR9G 8 hours ago Johnella Shackelford Ted Cruz’s Biden Attack Flops! https://t.co/fiCcX9HPhU How great that would be. Something to look forward to. N… https://t.co/blR4zfNf2g 9 hours ago John Cecilio Ted another dumb republican Ted Cruz’s Biden Attack Flops! https://t.co/epQIhAM5es 9 hours ago E.J. Guler Ted Cruz’s Biden Attack Flops! https://t.co/ZaHcVDhhyY 10 hours ago