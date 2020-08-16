A house is seen engulfed by flames as numerous wildfires burn through California during a heatwave.

House engulfed by flames as California wildfires spread during heatwave

A house is seen engulfed by flames as numerous wildfires burn through California during a heatwave.

Footage, filmed on August 19 in Vacaville, shows a large home set ablaze by the Lightning Complex Fire which has triggered evacuations in the local area.