House engulfed by flames as California wildfires spread during heatwave

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:17s - Published
A house is seen engulfed by flames as numerous wildfires burn through California during a heatwave.

Footage, filmed on August 19 in Vacaville, shows a large home set ablaze by the Lightning Complex Fire which has triggered evacuations in the local area.




